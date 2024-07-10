Not A Bad Night; An End to A Presidency



Biden says he had a bad night on his debate night. His defenders say Obama and Reagan had bad debate nights and went on to win. They didn't respond with the best answers, they might have been flustered for a moment. But they were intact. They were fully cognitively functioning.

Biden did not have a bad night like them He demonstrated profound cognitive dysfunction that impaired him so much he was unable to clearly, intelligently and articulately respond to CNN questions or Trump. He was so impaired that he repeatedly offered viewers garbled word salad. He showed the world that he had profoundly changed since he gave an effective State of the Union address, and since his last neurological exam in February. Although polls show a majority of Democrats and 74% of voters think Biden is too old, a minority of "I'll vote for a comatose Biden" argue that he had a neurological exam in February and they want him to run no matter what his condition.

Biden showed us how he responds under pressure, and it is not just bad, it is terrifying. Imagine him facing a team of advisors offering different options for a major crisis, perhaps one with life and death implications. Remember how he responded at the debate. Is that something that anyone should tolerate in a US president? The media are all focusing on Biden as the candidate and post-debate, whether he should step down as a candidate.

I believe that it is too late for Biden. He was advised, immediately after the debate, to get a neurological exam and to engage in many live, unscripted events so as to demonstrate his competence .It could have been simple, if he was not impaired. But by this point, it has become obvious that he and his handlers are not going to demonstrate cognitive competence that he no longer has. Something happened to him since the State of the Union Address Something has drastically and tragically changed for Biden

One must ask the question, "If he is too impaired to be the candidate, doesn't that also mean he is too impaired to continue as president?"

Biden must double step down-- as candidate and president. And he should do it immediately. Kamala Harris should be the person making major decisions, not Jill Biden or any of his close advisors.

If Biden double steps down, that will make Kamala Harris President and it will give her an opportunity to show that she has the chops to be president. She'll have a month before the Democratic convention and she must dramatically prove she is worthy in that time, otherwise she will lose to other people who enter the race when Biden double steps down.

If Biden continues to delay stepping down, he is royally screwing Kamala Harris, taking away the opportunity she could have to show her stuff. Whether she become the candidate or not, Biden should give her the maximal chance to show people she is not the dud she is reputed to be. I'm not a big fan of hers, but I would like to see her have the best chance possible.

Now, as far as you die-hard, in denial Biden defenders out there, you really don't help your argument by calling us bedwetters or engaging in juvenile, ad hominem name calling. You are engaging in gassighting, the kind of thing Trump and his MAGATs do.

Finally, let me respond to and dispute some of the defenses "I'll vote for comatose Biden" defenders are offering.

-He's a president with phenomenal, historic accomplishments. That is true, but that was before the debate. That version of Joe Biden is no longer with us We have a Joe Biden who sometimes functions in an addled and feebleminded way.

-He did a great job at the State of the Union address. Yes, but that Joe is no longer with us. It doesn't matter what he did in terms of assessing his current state of cognitive functioning. He's changed.

-He can give a cogent speech, even now, and he has good moments. He's reading other people's words on a teleprompter. Even impromptu speaking is not enough. He has to respond to rapid-fire questions and challenges. And it is not enough that he is good six hours a day, The president must be fully functional 24-7. Anything less is just not enough.

-He had a neurological exam in February. Again, that was then. Something profound happened to Biden since then and he absolutely must get a neurological exam done by an independent world expert.

-He earned the votes of 14 Million people who voted for him in the primary. That primary was the most undemocratic primary in modern history. Other possible candidates were threatened and bullied and attacked, and all the former Biden and Obama employees now working for MSNBC and CNN presented a picture of Biden being that candidate as a forgone conclusion.

