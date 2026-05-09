Non-Partisan Non-Candidate Issues - Think TV Message for the Midterm Elections

[BOB]: We could've used hundreds of issues (Fast scroll of list). As the midterm elections are fast approaching, there are some critical points on BOTH sides that every American should reflect on. We won't blame any party or candidate-- in nonpartisan fashion we'll just lay out the two sides. We have one side that:

[LILY ROBERTI]: Attacks the American people with ICE, killing citizens, ripping apart families, putting 400 people into 100 person warehouses with one toliet and no mattresses.

[EMMA PARIS]: Claiming we'd end wars yet starts and drags them on when diplomacy was working, and saying we must fund the military but don't have the money to pay for health care, child care, food.

[GRIFFIN COBB]: With wars and tariffs, attacks your wallet, causes the dramatic increase of healthcare premiums, gas prices, housing, "groceries", and other critical items

[ANDREW BEAUCHAMP]: Attacks your rights, supporting justices who take gifts and vote against the people.

[LILY]: Attacks American democratic values by cozying up to dictators like Putin, Erdogan, and Orban, and wants to be one.

[EMMA]: Attacks and threatens law firms. Universities. The media. Political Rivals

[GRIFFIN]: Attacks the Pope, condemning his morality even for the words all popes have cited, "Blessed are the peacemakers."

[ANDREW]: Attacks the release of the Epstein files and is mentioned more in the files than Harry Potter is in JK Rowling's entire series. Despite witnesses and FBI memos on actions by the president himself not being followed up on, and Epstein's victims showing up in a congressional hearing and raising their hands, the FBI never even asked them anything.

[LILY]: Attacks forgiveness even when offered by Charlie Kirk's wife and counters her about going after enemies rather than moving forward.

[EMMA]: Attacks democracy itself.

[BOB]: YET YOU AND WE ARE NOT TRAPPED. THERE IS THE OTHER SIDE THAT...

[PAT BERG]: Believes that healthcare is a fundamental right WITH affordable lower premiums for millions of families.

[ANDREW] Believes in building the economy from the middle out and bottom up, by creating job growth and bringing back manufacturing.

[LILY]: Believes in modernizing infrastructure.

[EMMA]: Believes in a sustainable future with clean energy.

[GRIFFIN]: Believes in protecting the right to vote and ensures equality and justice for all Americans, not blocking these.

[LILY]: Protects women's reproductive rights.

[PAT]: Believes and is committed to protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare.

[ANDREW]: Believes in a prosperous future for all Americans - not just billionaires - and the democracy on which the country was founded, as we celebrate our 250th birthday.

[GRIFFIN]: Believes in the power of the American dream, opportunity and education.

[BOB]: As you sit and think about these conflicting issues and which side to support in this midterm election, may the Lord and the good doctor be with you. [show AI picture of Trump & Hail to the Chief]

See the link to our video on YouTube: NONPARTISAN NON-CANDIDATE ISSUES-THINK TV MESSAGE FOR THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Robert Weiner is a former White House and Congressional Senior Staff. He has an M.A. from UMass Amherst and a B.A. from Oberlin College.

Pat Berg is a breast cancer researcher at George Washington University. She has a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and a B.S. from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Emma Paris is a junior at Saint Mary's College studying Political Science and Communications.

Griffin Cobb is a junior at Providence College studying Political Science and History.

Lily Roberti is a sophomore at Arcadia University studying Media and Communication.

Andrew Beauchamp is a junior at Linfield University studying Political Science and Journalism.