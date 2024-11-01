 
Login/Register Login | Register
158 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/2/24

Non-Endorsement Isn't "Neutrality" or "Objectivity"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

The Yellow Press by L.M. Glackens.
The Yellow Press by L.M. Glackens.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: .mw-parser-output .commons-creator-table{background-color:#f0f0ff;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:95%;text-align:start;color:inherit}.mw-parser-output .commons-creator-table>tbody>tr{vertical-align:top}.mw-parser-output .commons-creator-table>tbody>tr>th)   Details   Source   DMCA

In late October, the Los Angeles Times published its list of candidate/issue endorsements for this year's general election. Missing from the list: Any endorsement for president. Semafor reports that the paper's owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, nixed the Times editorial board's planned endorsement of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

A few days later, the Washington Post similarly announced that it won't endorse for president this year or "in any future presidential election." Once again, NBC News reports, that decision was made by Post owner Jeff Bezoz, who vetoed the editorial board's planned endorsement of Harris.

The stories drew applause from some media critics -- unsurprisingly, mostly those associated with the Republican Party -- for a supposed move toward "neutrality," or even "objectivity" (those two words do not mean the same thing) by the Times and Post.

Those same stories, of course, drew condemnation from other media critics -- unsurprisingly, mostly those associated with the Democratic Party -- over their faux silence in the face of e.g. Trump as "existential threat to democracy."

Let's get that "neutrality" and "objectivity" nonsense out of the way first.

American news media are not and never have been "neutral." Neutrality means taking no side in a conflict. American media -- newspapers in particular -- have a long history of identifying with political parties and endorsing those parties' candidates in elections.

In fact, many newspapers once bore the stamp of their party affiliations in their names (I grew up with the Lebanon, Missouri Daily Record, previously the Rustic Republican) and others still do (for example, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette). They weren't "neutral." They took sides.

In the 20th century, under the influence of journalists like Walter Lippmann, journalism began portraying itself as "objective." While many (including far too many journalists) treat that as a synonym for "neutrality," it isn't. Objectivity means accurately representing reality.

Reality, objectively reported, often implies a better or worse side.

Reality, neutrally reported, just reports the sides and refuses to take one.

In reality, most news media are neither neutral nor objective. Their reportage is biased, just more subtly than openly.

Most journalistic outlets use the more attractive-sounding term for the side they support and the less attractive-sounding term for the side they oppose. Even if a story is accurate in its factual statements, it's written to make one side sound like the good guys and the other side sound like the bad guys.

Quick example: Pro-choice and pro-life versus pro-abortion and anti-abortion.

Or look at reporting on the war in Gaza. Supporters of one side or the other will mix and match words like "self-defense," "resistance," "terrorism," and "genocide" to make precisely the same actions sound better or worse depending on which side takes those actions.

We know which candidate the editorial boards of the Times and Post prefer -- and which candidate the owners of those newspapers prefer. Silence on both isn't "neutrality" or "objectivity," it's just one preference vetoing the other.

We'd all be better informed if media just went back to wearing their biases on their sleeves.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Bias; Media, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend