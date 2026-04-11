 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 9 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts      

Nobody compensates nature for the gift

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Wolffish with lobster sauce and brown rice & quinoa
Wolffish with lobster sauce and brown rice & quinoa
(Image by sarahstierch)   Details   DMCA

......................

On my walk I passed a seafood restaurant, but first I passed the back of the restaurant where the fish are delivered to a loading dock where they go into plastic containers and are moved to a freezer. I started thinking about how all this works. People who can afford a meal at this restaurant pay anywhere from 30$ - 60$ for a plate of fish (or lobster) cooked to taste with a sauce and a garnish, a vegetable and a glass of wine. If they use the bathroom, let's just say, their expensive poop and pee goes to the waste treatment plant where the solids are separated from the water and they undergo separate treatments: Solid sludge becomes fertilizer or goes to the landfill or it is incinerated. The treated, disinfected wastewater is discharged into rivers, lakes and oceans. Some of it is used for irrigation or industrial processes or it is further purified for reuse as drinking water. We all sort of know all of this, albeit we don't think about it when we are dining out, but, as a system, it has kind of worked for us . . . mostly. But as I kept walking my thoughts circled back to the beginning of the system. The fish are caught by hook or net in a small or large boat. As I pictured that I started wondering what is that like for the wild caught fish? Here is a disturbing fact: Wild-caught fish die primarily from suffocation (asphyxiation) or trauma when removed from the water, taking anywhere from one to four hours to lose consciousness depending on the species. Commercial fish often die from suffocation or, if eviscerated while alive, may remain conscious for 25-65 minutes. We also all pretty much know all this deep down, but, again, we prefer not to think about it. What makes this whole marketing system work, after-all, is enjoying being able to benefit from it. If we don't benefit from it, we might start questioning its viability, which might include the equally disturbing reflection that nobody compensates nature for the gift of the fish.

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Activism Environmental; Environment-Ecology, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

Chronic / autoimmune conditions draw a line in the sand: what is health and healing?

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend