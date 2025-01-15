Nobel for Dr. Qumsiyeh

Dr. Qumsiyeh is among the most deserving of this honor in many years.

This is the announcement from Bethlehem University, under whose auspices Dr. and Jessie Qumsiyeh founded what is now a thriving and productive educational institution.

Bethlehem, Palestine - January 15, 2025 - Bethlehem University is honored to announce that Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, founder and director of the Palestine Museum of Natural History (PMNH) and the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS), has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

This prestigious nomination was made by Nobel Laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in recognition of Professor Qumsiyeh's unwavering commitment to peace, nonviolence, and environmental sustainability over the past five decades.

"Professor Qumsiyeh's work embodies the mission of Bethlehem University to serve as a beacon of hope in the Holy Land," said Brother Herna'n Santos, Vice Chancellor of Bethlehem University. "His dedication to fostering peace and sustainability not only uplifts Palestine but also inspires the global pursuit of human dignity and justice."



Under Professor Qumsiyeh's leadership, the Palestine Museum of Natural History and the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University have become integral components of the University's commitment to research, education, and conservation. Through groundbreaking initiatives, such as the construction of green museum facilities and exhibit halls, these centers are advancing Bethlehem University's mission to foster environmental awareness, sustainability, and the preservation of Palestine's natural and cultural heritage.

"Professor Qumsiyeh's achievements highlight the transformative power of education and collaboration," noted Dr. Iman Saca, Academic Vice President of Bethlehem University. "His dedication to biodiversity and cultural preservation not only enriches the University's academic community and strengthens our global partnerships, but also plays a vital role in safeguarding Palestinian identity and preventing its erasure, fostering a deeper understanding of Palestine's heritage within the global context."

To commemorate this milestone, Bethlehem University is launching a global fundraising campaign to support the ongoing educational and research initiatives led by PMNH and PIBS. Contributions to the campaign will enable Bethlehem University to expand its impact in Palestine and beyond, fostering peace, sustainability, and innovation.

"This fundraising campaign is an opportunity for Bethlehem University to continue its vital role in fostering peace, sustainability, and education," said Dr. Robert Tabash, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Bethlehem University. "Through this effort, we aim to strengthen our commitment to environmental stewardship and preserve Palestine's rich heritage for future generations."

"Bethlehem University is honored to support Professor Qumsiyeh in this important work," remarked Professor Bart McGettrick, Chair of the International Board of Regents of Bethlehem University. "This Nobel Peace Prize nomination reaffirms the critical role of the University in promoting peace and sustainability, grounded in the University's Catholic and Lasallian values."

About Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh:

Professor Qumsiyeh is a Palestinian scientist, author, and educator with an extensive background in biology and medical genetics. He has published over 150 scientific papers and several books on topics ranging from cultural heritage to biodiversity. His commitment to nonviolent resistance and environmental sustainability has been instrumental in advancing peace and education in Palestine.

About Bethlehem University, PMNH, and PIBS:

Bethlehem University, inspired by the principles of care for our common home outlined in Laudato Si', carries forward its mission through the Palestine Museum of Natural History and the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability. These centers embody the University's commitment to exploring, researching, and preserving the natural world, and the culture and heritage of Palestine, emphasizing the interconnectedness of humanity and creation. Rooted in education, conservation, and sustainability, their work promotes communities where people live in harmony with nature, uphold justice, and celebrate the rich identity and heritage of Palestine for future generations.

