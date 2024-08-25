 
No one is safe from drug-resistant microbes until everyone is safe

No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Antimicrobial Resistance - a global health threat today - can be PREVENTED.
(Image by CNS)

"No one is safe until everyone is safe," said Dr Umesh Dahal, Director General, Department of Livestock Services, Government of Nepal. He was referring to antimicrobial resistance or drug resistance when microbes (such as bacteria, virus, fungi or parasites) stop responding to medicines - which makes diseases difficult (or impossible) to treat.

Misuse and overuse of antimicrobial medicines is alarmingly high in human health, animal health, and agriculture, and it eventually impacts our environment too. With rising antimicrobial resistance (AMR), medicines are failing to treat diseases in human beings, plants, and animals.

"AMR can be prevented," said Dr Palpasa Kansakar, World Health Organization (WHO) National Professional Officer for AMR and Laboratories in Nepal. Dr Palpasa and Dr Umesh were among the experts at the South Asia Media Workshop to prevent AMR organised by Health TV Online, Global AMR Media Alliance (GAMA), Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal and partners.

"Universal access to high quality and affordable antimicrobials is an essential component of universal health coverage," said Dr Palpasa. She also pointed out that access to WHO-recommended diagnostics and standard treatments should also be ensured at all levels for everyone if we are to deliver on universal health coverage.

Reality check on antimicrobial use in human and animal healthcare and agriculture

Timely and accurate diagnosis and right treatment can help reduce misuse and overuse of medicines. Infection prevention and control is vital too. But reality on the ground tells a different tale.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Agriculture; Animals; Corporations Agriculture; Corporations Meat Livestock; Environment; Food; Food Agriculture Org FAO; Food-Agriculture; Health; Health; (more...) Plants; Veterinary, Add Tags  (less...)
