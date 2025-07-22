No health without rights, says Shobha Shukla SDG-3 Lead Discussant at UN meet

BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS

Shobha Shukla, SDG-3 Lead Discussant at UN HLPF 2025 says NO HEALTH WITHOUT RIGHTS

Health and gender equality are indivisible and fundamental human rights. "Right to health cannot be dislocated from gender equality and human rights. We have to ensure that gender equality and human right to health are recognised as fundamental human rights in all countries," said Shobha Shukla, who was the Lead Discussant for SDG-3 (health and wellbeing) at the United Nations intergovernmental High Level Political Forum (HLPF 2025) at UN HQ in New York (14-23 July 2025). She was speaking on behalf of Asia Pacific Regional Civil Society Engagement Mechanism.

The theme of HLPF 2025 is "Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs for leaving no one behind".

The 2025 HLPF with full appreciation for the integrated, indivisible and interlinked nature of the Sustainable Development Goals, is conducting in-depth reviews of: SDG 3 (ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages); SDG 5 (achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls); SDG 8 (promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all); SDG 14 (conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development); and SDG 17 (strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development).

Progress on SDG-3 is stunted in Asia Pacific

"Progress towards SDG3, continues to be stunted in the Asia Pacific region, such as on universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights; communicable and noncommunicable diseases; universal health coverage; and access for all to safe, effective, quality and affordable disease prevention tools like vaccines, diagnostics and medicines," said Shobha Shukla, who earlier taught physics at Loreto Convent College and leads CNS as Founder Executive Director.

