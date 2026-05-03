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No Wrong Turns: Steps Along the Labyrinth Journey

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Meryl Ann Butler
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Maps for my laburith route
Maps for my laburith route
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA
0" height="403" visual="183559" alt="Maps for my laburith route" title="Maps for my laburith route">
Maps for my laburith route
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Part of my intention for the day was to experience the unique qualities of the labyrinths I hadn't yet visited, so I could better understand which ones I might recommend when I get questions. Over the years I've learned that each labyrinth has its own distinct character and vibe.

A labyrinth is an ancient geometric form, typically based on the circle-- the timeless symbol of unity, wholeness, and healing. It has a single (unicursal) path: one way in, and one way out, which can be walked to support physical, psychological, or spiritual well-being.

Unlike a maze, which presents choices, dead ends, and a single correct route to a goal-- engaging logic, strategy, and problem-solving-- a labyrinth offers no decisions to be made. Instead of solving a problem, we enter a process.

Because there are no choices, the mind is freed from analysis. The experience often shifts into a quieter, more intuitive state-- what we might call "right-brain" awareness-- where calm, creativity, and even insight can arise. By walking a labyrinth, we are not just learning about an ancient tradition-- we are participating in story that has resonated across cultures for at least 3,000 years.

In a world that can feel relentless and strained, the labyrinth offers a quiet counterpoint: one path, one pace, and the invitation to stillness.

The American Cancer Society notes that walking labyrinths "may be helpful as a complementary method to decrease stress and create a state of relaxation." Research by Herbert Benson at Harvard Medical School identified what he called the "relaxation response," showing that meditative practices like focused walking can lower blood pressure and breathing rates, reduce chronic pain, and ease insomnia.

And beyond the science, there's a simpler truth: it feels good.

I've been building labyrinths since I caught the bug in 1992, and I'm very sensitive to how each one feels. Over the years, I've created a wide range-- from large outdoor labyrinths, including a 90-foot temporary installation in natural materials, to a 48-foot painted design, as well as canvas and fabric labyrinths ranging from five to thirty-two feet in diameter. I've come to believe they can play a meaningful role in what is termed energy medicine-- I've seen, heard of, and personally experienced healing through walking labyrinths. That sensitivity is part of what guides me in recommending labyrinths to others.

First on my adventure was Third Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, VA. This labyrinth isn't listed in the Labyrinth Locator; I knew of it because I took square dance lessons there years ago. It features a five-circuit Classical design (the circuits are the concentric rings of the pattern). As I walked, a heron stood nearby, watching intently-- as if sharing the moment. I wondered if it might enter the labyrinth after I left.

Labyrinth and heron at Third Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Labyrinth and heron at Third Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Next, I headed to the Sawyer Labyrinth at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach. My friend Sarah had told me about it-- and even sent photos-- but this was my first visit. It is a three-circuit Classical style, with a lovely mosaic Tree of Life in the center.

Labyrinth at All Saints' Episcopal Church, Virginia Beach, mosaic inset
Labyrinth at All Saints' Episcopal Church, Virginia Beach, mosaic inset
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

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Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Inspirational; Journeyamerica; Labyrinth; Meditation; Spiritual Healing; Spirituality, Add Tags

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Series: "Labyrinths and WLD #LabyrinthDay"

May 2, 2026: Annual World Labyrinth Day (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/26/2026
May the Fourth Be With You: 16th Annual Labyrinth Walk (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/02/2024
Walk as One on World Labyrinth Day: Sat. May 6 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/28/2023
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