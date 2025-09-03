No Time For Gerrymandering Wars - FLIP HOUSE NOW with #ProjectCarrot

Why waste time on gerrymandering wars when the escape hatch from Trumps dumpster fire can be triggered through the simple choice by DNC Chair Martinto vow not to support (using state infrastructure) or fund a Dem against a House Republican who declares him or herself an independent, caucusing with Democrats. Martin can instruct state parties to do likewise.

If Trumps cruel overreach dooms their seat anyway, urge these new independents to #FlipTheHouseNOWandBeAHeroForever. They cant be primaried as an independent in 2026. Theyll be legendary by that time anyway for being the key players in stopping #RepubloFascism just before the last nail in the coffin of democracy is hammered home.

This is the first stage of what I call #ProjectCarrot.

But many potential defectors will need more than just the promise of glory. Vulnerable Republicans will need a bargain to consider this bold move, including a path to power, career sustainability, and insulation from the wrath that theyd face.

Here are the bullet points that Dems should offer as fulfilling those objectives:

Encourage these potential allies against Trumpism to rebrand as Constitutional Conservatives , citing all the transgressions of Trump, DOGE, and his cabinet for their reasoning. Its important that they can differentiate from the old regime yet arent asked to switch parties. As #ConstitutionalConservatives , they have a definitive platform for dissent with plenty of evidence to draw from. This form of shared patriotism, despite vast philosophical differences, will be crucial in establishing bipartisanship that will be valuable to them once out of power.

When House leadership is in Democratic hands, the first half dozen CC members should be granted committee chairs that dont limit Democratic power, like Agriculture and Armed Services. As the old GOP implodes around them, these #PolarOppositePatriots retain power, a voice, and perhaps emerge from the ashes of this iteration of the GOP as the leaders of GOP 2.0 with bipartisan clout.

Tell them that among your first acts will be protection from billionaire funding against them in the general too, with the introduction of a new version of the For the People Act with updates to allow for new GOP and Trumpian tactics. Public not private campaign funding, massive superPAC restrictions, and overturning Citizens United are the keys to ensuring democracy returns to the right track.

When the Martin deal is out in the open, Indivisible and the 50501 Movement will craft messaging to share on the steps and streets that reflect that potential CC members can emerge as heroes for the history books, for their courage will be highlighted as the straws that broke the camels back. And for those already committed to taking the plunge, messaging will say Were back to thank you.

The toughest ask on all this is obviously the passage of the #ForThePeopleAct. But theres a similar primary threat to that of House Republicans looming for many Senators who passed the #BBBbetrayal with planned retribution in the primaries by Musk. And overriding a Trump veto would provide a huge sense of relief throughout Congress. No more dialing for dollars, compromising positions to appease donors on either side of the aisle.

And if that happens, it will be a shot over the bow for Trump. Hell know that his third impeachment may this time yield removal.

A Democratically controlled House can have initial investigations augmented by bringing in the fired Inspectors General to testify as to how their illegal terminations were crucial in paving the way for and hastening this authoritarian overreach. Grounds for impeachment of cabinet and Senate-approved agency heads will dominate the media. Those same IGs can apply similar scrutiny over the actions and slashing of DOGE throughout government.

And this would be the moment to put SCOTUS under the same ethics rules that every other judge in the nation faces. Then previous transgressions and failures to recuse despite obvious conflicts of interest can be noted aloud as grounds for impeachment possibilities down the road. Many clearly abused the self-policing doctrine and violated their oaths.

Sadly, the unthinkable flooding tragedy in Texas underscores the carelessness in the crusade of DOGE and Trump in gutting necessary government functions, largely for appearances and as cover for Musk to end all the legal jeopardy waiting for him.

