 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H2'ed 10/21/25  

No Kings: Trump = King Uzziah

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Irene Fowler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Irene Fowler
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Epitaph of King Uzziah
Epitaph of King Uzziah
(Image by Derek N Winterburn from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Given the accelarating downward trajectory of democratic rule in erstwhile leading democracies, the situation demands nothing less than an "all hands on deck," global clarion call.

Most, if not all our fragile African Democracies were cynically cobbled together, in service of imperial interests Consequently, Africa has the most to lose with the collapse of worldwide democracy; despite being the least belligerent and aggressive of people's, in world history.

In this connection, I would like to add my voice to the chorus of dedicated activists standing against autocracy.

Trump = America's King Uzziah

King Uzziah (783-742 BC) reigned in the ancient kingdom of Judah. His contempt for entrenched, settled norms and traditions of governance propelled him to usurp the established authority of the priesthood, whose sole prerogative it was to burn incense to God in the temple.

Uzziah took it upon himself to sabotage this sacrosanct duty by entering into the temple and burning incense to God himself. His actions threatened the balance of power within the Kingdom, thus God struck Uzziah with leprosy. The popular king was from thenceforth consigned to a life of national shame, and relegated to the status of permanent outcast, becoming at once a pariah and byword.

Uzziah corrupted and challenged the legitimate role of the priesthood, whose pivotal functions impacted and shaped existential issues of personal and national life. His aberrant conduct made public mockery of and denigrated, both priestly and kingly institutions thereby, laying the groundwork for chaos and anarchy to ensue.

Uzziah's reckless, self-serving behaviour could have precipitated a descent into widespread societal upheaval buoyed by trickle-down rampant lawlessness. In essence, rebelliousness was being promoted by the highest office in the land. Furthermore, Uzziah could have provoked an open general revolt of the populace who were cognizant of his betrayal and villainy.

Indeed, the people would have felt disrespected and hard-done by, as Uzziah was not authorized, or qualified, to serve as a mediator on their behalf in matters pertaining to the Divine. Left unchecked, the nation could have plunged into a burning conflagration that might have resulted in utter self-annihilation. Uzziah overturned the established, time-honoured balance of power within the nation, driven by a sense of boundless entitlement, deep-seated hubris and certifiable megalomania.

Anyone blessed with a discerning mind and an attentive spirit cannot fail to draw striking parallels between King Uzziah and Donald Trump, the 47th President of the US and de facto leader of the free world.

The issue is that if hard-won democratic gains soaked in the blood and sacrifice of world heroes and multitudes of unheralded democracy protagonists, falls to autocratic forces in the US; how far and fast will the deadly infection spread, and how devastating will the fall-out be from the global contagion?

Trump rides roughshod over a compliant, cowardly and corrupt Republican-led US Congress and a supine, obeisant Republican-majority US Supreme Court. Ergo, I am led to believe that as he stares besottedly at his reflection in the mirror, he is totally convinced that he is a paragon of perfection on every level, envisioning himself a close second to Narcissus of Greek mythology fame, renowned for his striking beauty and self-obsession.

Alas, for proponents of global democracy, Trump fails to see himself as a gross, grotesque, caricature after the Order of King Uzziah.

-

Rate It | View Ratings

Irene Fowler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Trump Against Democracy, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Daffodils

Afghan and Texan Women: More - Not - Less

The Rose Garden

Prepare for war: They pay cash

Let's not politicise Christmas

Her Silver Highness

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend