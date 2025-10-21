No Kings: Trump = King Uzziah

Given the accelarating downward trajectory of democratic rule in erstwhile leading democracies, the situation demands nothing less than an "all hands on deck," global clarion call.

Most, if not all our fragile African Democracies were cynically cobbled together, in service of imperial interests Consequently, Africa has the most to lose with the collapse of worldwide democracy; despite being the least belligerent and aggressive of people's, in world history.

In this connection, I would like to add my voice to the chorus of dedicated activists standing against autocracy.

Trump = America's King Uzziah

King Uzziah (783-742 BC) reigned in the ancient kingdom of Judah. His contempt for entrenched, settled norms and traditions of governance propelled him to usurp the established authority of the priesthood, whose sole prerogative it was to burn incense to God in the temple.

Uzziah took it upon himself to sabotage this sacrosanct duty by entering into the temple and burning incense to God himself. His actions threatened the balance of power within the Kingdom, thus God struck Uzziah with leprosy. The popular king was from thenceforth consigned to a life of national shame, and relegated to the status of permanent outcast, becoming at once a pariah and byword.

Uzziah corrupted and challenged the legitimate role of the priesthood, whose pivotal functions impacted and shaped existential issues of personal and national life. His aberrant conduct made public mockery of and denigrated, both priestly and kingly institutions thereby, laying the groundwork for chaos and anarchy to ensue.

Uzziah's reckless, self-serving behaviour could have precipitated a descent into widespread societal upheaval buoyed by trickle-down rampant lawlessness. In essence, rebelliousness was being promoted by the highest office in the land. Furthermore, Uzziah could have provoked an open general revolt of the populace who were cognizant of his betrayal and villainy.

Indeed, the people would have felt disrespected and hard-done by, as Uzziah was not authorized, or qualified, to serve as a mediator on their behalf in matters pertaining to the Divine. Left unchecked, the nation could have plunged into a burning conflagration that might have resulted in utter self-annihilation. Uzziah overturned the established, time-honoured balance of power within the nation, driven by a sense of boundless entitlement, deep-seated hubris and certifiable megalomania.

Anyone blessed with a discerning mind and an attentive spirit cannot fail to draw striking parallels between King Uzziah and Donald Trump, the 47th President of the US and de facto leader of the free world.

The issue is that if hard-won democratic gains soaked in the blood and sacrifice of world heroes and multitudes of unheralded democracy protagonists, falls to autocratic forces in the US; how far and fast will the deadly infection spread, and how devastating will the fall-out be from the global contagion?

Trump rides roughshod over a compliant, cowardly and corrupt Republican-led US Congress and a supine, obeisant Republican-majority US Supreme Court. Ergo, I am led to believe that as he stares besottedly at his reflection in the mirror, he is totally convinced that he is a paragon of perfection on every level, envisioning himself a close second to Narcissus of Greek mythology fame, renowned for his striking beauty and self-obsession.

Alas, for proponents of global democracy, Trump fails to see himself as a gross, grotesque, caricature after the Order of King Uzziah.

