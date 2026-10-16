 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 10/16/26  

No Kings, Rain or Shine! Plus: Sunbonnet Sue Joins the Resistance

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments, 3 series
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

I had great plans for No Kings Day: I designed two new posters to take to the local event.

Then Norfolk’s flood warnings intervened. So I changed my plans since my Prius is not an amphibious vehicle.

I decided to put my posters up here instead.

I enjoyed researching No Kings signs, and the extraordinary creativity and humor—the wordplay, the ingenious combinations of familiar images and unexpected messages.

I found two slogans I liked and created some images. Well I was the art director. My image-creation staff was a bot.

One is a Smokey-the-bear-inspired reminder, “Only YOU Can Prevent Fascist Liars,” complete with a ballot.

Smokey the Bear
Smokey the Bear
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler (art director), AI staff)   Details   DMCA

The other is a poster with decidedly less decorum, in vintage flower-powered lettering reminiscent of the 1960s.

Elect a R*pist
Elect a R*pist
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler (art director), AI staff)   Details   DMCA

Readers are welcome to download and use these posters. I posted higher-quality versions on the OpEdnews Facebook page for anyone who would like them.

Meanwhile, a creative gal I connected with on Facebook has taken protest signs into another medium entirely: Jane Pearlmutter, a textile artist originally from New York City and now living in Corvallis, Oregon, gave an unfinished vintage quilt top a new assignment.

The quilt top was found at a garage sale and given to Jane in 2025, hand-sewn by an unknown quiltmaker sometime between the 1930s and 1950s. Jane said, “I thought the outstretched arm was just calling for a sign to carry.”

When Jane participated in the June 14, 2025, No Kings rally in Corvallis, she made notes about the clever signs around her. Then she created 24 miniature signs, printed them on fabric, and sewed them onto the quilt top and titled the finished work Sunbonnet Sue: Taking it to the Streets.

Sunbonnet Sue had joined the resistance.

Sunbonnet Sue: Taking it to the Streets, quilt by Jane Pearlmutter, quilted by Derrith Bartling
Sunbonnet Sue: Taking it to the Streets, quilt by Jane Pearlmutter, quilted by Derrith Bartling
(Image by Jane Pearlmutter)   Details   DMCA

For readers unfamiliar with quilting, Sunbonnet Sue is one of its most recognizable traditional appliqué figures: a little girl whose oversized bonnet hides her face.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an award-winning artist, author, educator, and Managing Editor of OpEdNews, where her articles and other contributions have received more than 4.5 million views. She has written for OpEdNews since 2004 and has been Managing (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Creativity; No Kings Day; Protest; Quilt, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "No Kings Day & etc"

The Future Speaks: No Kings Day Dawns in Bali (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/27/2026
View All 2 Articles in "No Kings Day & etc"
Series: "Art & Creativity"

42-Foot Long Quilt Represents 11,000 Stolen Minnesotans (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/29/2026
Museum Adventure in Philadelphia--The Workshop of the World (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/21/2026
From Suffrage to Springsteen: Quilts Honoring Heroes (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/26/2026
View All 199 Articles in "Art & Creativity"
Series: "Quilting and Fiber Arts"

42-Foot Long Quilt Represents 11,000 Stolen Minnesotans (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/29/2026
From Suffrage to Springsteen: Quilts Honoring Heroes (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/26/2026
The Secrets of Art Quilts, Cortisol and Your Health (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/18/2023
View All 28 Articles in "Quilting and Fiber Arts"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend