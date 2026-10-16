No Kings, Rain or Shine! Plus: Sunbonnet Sue Joins the Resistance

I had great plans for No Kings Day: I designed two new posters to take to the local event.

Then Norfolk’s flood warnings intervened. So I changed my plans since my Prius is not an amphibious vehicle.

I decided to put my posters up here instead.

I enjoyed researching No Kings signs, and the extraordinary creativity and humor—the wordplay, the ingenious combinations of familiar images and unexpected messages.

I found two slogans I liked and created some images. Well I was the art director. My image-creation staff was a bot.

One is a Smokey-the-bear-inspired reminder, “Only YOU Can Prevent Fascist Liars,” complete with a ballot.



Smokey the Bear

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler (art director), AI staff) Details DMCA



The other is a poster with decidedly less decorum, in vintage flower-powered lettering reminiscent of the 1960s.



Elect a R*pist

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler (art director), AI staff) Details DMCA



Readers are welcome to download and use these posters. I posted higher-quality versions on the OpEdnews Facebook page for anyone who would like them.

Meanwhile, a creative gal I connected with on Facebook has taken protest signs into another medium entirely: Jane Pearlmutter, a textile artist originally from New York City and now living in Corvallis, Oregon, gave an unfinished vintage quilt top a new assignment.

The quilt top was found at a garage sale and given to Jane in 2025, hand-sewn by an unknown quiltmaker sometime between the 1930s and 1950s. Jane said, “I thought the outstretched arm was just calling for a sign to carry.”

When Jane participated in the June 14, 2025, No Kings rally in Corvallis, she made notes about the clever signs around her. Then she created 24 miniature signs, printed them on fabric, and sewed them onto the quilt top and titled the finished work Sunbonnet Sue: Taking it to the Streets.

Sunbonnet Sue had joined the resistance.



Sunbonnet Sue: Taking it to the Streets, quilt by Jane Pearlmutter, quilted by Derrith Bartling

(Image by Jane Pearlmutter) Details DMCA



For readers unfamiliar with quilting, Sunbonnet Sue is one of its most recognizable traditional appliqué figures: a little girl whose oversized bonnet hides her face.

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