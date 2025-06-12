No Kings. No Crowns



No Kings

(Image by Bob Passi) Details DMCA



This Saturday, We Rise for Democracy.

Across the country this Saturday, Americans are gathering for what's being called the "No Kings" Rallies-- a statement against authoritarian power and a stand for the democracy we're in danger of losing.

Our founders said no to monarchy. Today, we say it again.

I've written a book called Saving Democracy: From the Warnings of 2016 to the Urgency of 2025-- a wake-up call and a path forward.

To help citizens take action, I've created a free Citizen Toolkit. It's designed to support conversations, meetings, rallies, and organizing-- all rooted in the democratic spirit.

To get a copy of the Citizen Toolkit go to:

Click Here

I hope you'll join us this Saturday-- and bring your voice, your values, and your courage.

-- Bob Passi



www.perspectives-bobpassi.org to explore the book.