Positive News   

No Kings. No Crowns

1 comment, 2 series

Bob Passi
No Kings
No Kings
This Saturday, We Rise for Democracy.

Across the country this Saturday, Americans are gathering for what's being called the "No Kings" Rallies-- a statement against authoritarian power and a stand for the democracy we're in danger of losing.

Our founders said no to monarchy. Today, we say it again.

I've written a book called Saving Democracy: From the Warnings of 2016 to the Urgency of 2025-- a wake-up call and a path forward.

To help citizens take action, I've created a free Citizen Toolkit. It's designed to support conversations, meetings, rallies, and organizing-- all rooted in the democratic spirit.

I hope you'll join us this Saturday-- and bring your voice, your values, and your courage.

-- Bob Passi


www.perspectives-bobpassi.org to explore the book.

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
About dealing with change

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 12, 2025 at 4:08:54 PM

