No Kings Instagram Vanishes; OEN Posters Go Coast to Coast



No Kings Day posters

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



On No Kings Day my posters traveled the internet from coast to coast.

In my previous article, No Kings, Rain or Shine! Plus: Sunbonnet Sue Joins the Resistance, I explained that flood warnings had rearranged my plans to attend the local No Kings event in Norfolk, VA. We do have an amphibious base here in Norfolk, but my Prius is not an amphibious vehicle.

Instead, I offered OpEdNews readers two posters to download and use: a Smokey-the-Bear-inspired “Only YOU Can Prevent Fascist Liars,” and a flower-powered design with decidedly less decorum.

As promised in that article, I posted the original poster images on the OpEdNews Facebook page. They’re still there for anyone else who would like to download and use them—although I hope we won’t need another No Kings Day rally.

Then this photograph arrived from OEN reader Karen Zimmermann! I LOVE it!



Karen Zimmermann and her wife with the posters in Corvallis, Oregon, at the October 17, 2026, No Kings-Vote Early event. Photo shared with their permission.

(Image by Karen Zimmermann) Details DMCA



“My wife and I used both of the posters you offered in that article, thanks!” Karen Zimmermann wrote. “We didn’t print them very big, but got lots of smiles, laughs, and positive comments anyway.”

They had downloaded the posters from the OpEdNews Facebook page.

Although they can be prnted larger, Karen explained that the smaller format worked well because she uses a power wheelchair. She and her wife have attended all but one of the No Kings rallies, making new posters for each and stapling them over the old ones.

“All from my little home printer,” she wrote.

There’s something wonderful about that modest description. A little home printer, two people showing up, and artwork traveling across the country to join them.

Corvallis is also home to Jane Pearlmutter, whose Sunbonnet Sue: Taking it to the Streets quilt I featured in the previous article. Her vintage bonneted figures carry miniature protest signs inspired by the June 2025 No Kings rally.



Sunbonnet Sue: Taking it to the Streets, quilt by Jane Pearlmutter, quilted by Derrith Bartling

(Image by Jane Pearlmutter) Details DMCA



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