No, AI will not take all jobs



Robots won't replace us

AI is displacing people, especially tech workers, at the entry level and mid-level. But people are discovering there's a difference between producing something in AI that's "awesome" or "incredibly good" vs. something that adds value or advances business goals. It turns out that code generated by AI, for example, has bugs, and fixing those bugs is not as simple as telling AI to fix the; that can introduce other bugs, until some coder has to try to go in to fix them...and they can't.

I think the following is more common than AI hypesters will admit. If you are a coder, these problems will keep you busy a long time to come.

The inability to follow AI created code reminds me of code generators when I was a programmer. I couldn't follow them either, even though I could follow my own code even more complicated code, because I understood it from the ground up.

From X poster Peter Girnus @gothburz Cyber Populist | Hacker @theZDI |CVEs in AI, ML & Enterprise Software | Inventor | Fighting PTSD & burnout with LOLs | Making it go up & to the right Last quarter I rolled out Microsoft Copilot to 4,000 employees. $30 per seat per month. $1.4 million annually. I called it "digital transformation." The board loved that phrase. They approved it in eleven minutes. No one asked what it would actually do. Including me. I told everyone it would "10x productivity." That's not a real number. But it sounds like one.HR asked how we'd measure the 10x. I said we'd "leverage analytics dashboards." They stopped asking. Three months later I checked the usage reports. 47 people had opened it. 12 had used it more than once. One of them was me. I used it to summarize an email I could have read in 30 seconds. It took 45 seconds. Plus the time it took to fix the hallucinations. But I called it a "pilot success." Success means the pilot didn't visibly fail. The CFO asked about ROI. I showed him a graph. The graph went up and to the right. It measured "AI enablement." I made that metric up. He nodded approvingly. We're "AI-enabled" now. I don't know what that means. But it's in our investor deck.

