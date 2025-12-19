 
No, AI will not take all jobs

Scott Baker
Robots won't replace us
AI is displacing people, especially tech workers, at the entry level and mid-level. But people are discovering there's a difference between producing something in AI that's "awesome" or "incredibly good" vs. something that adds value or advances business goals. It turns out that code generated by AI, for example, has bugs, and fixing those bugs is not as simple as telling AI to fix the; that can introduce other bugs, until some coder has to try to go in to fix them...and they can't.

I think the following is more common than AI hypesters will admit. If you are a coder, these problems will keep you busy a long time to come.

The inability to follow AI created code reminds me of code generators when I was a programmer. I couldn't follow them either, even though I could follow my own code even more complicated code, because I understood it from the ground up.

From X poster Peter Girnus @gothburz

|CVEs in AI, ML & Enterprise Software | Inventor | Fighting PTSD & burnout with LOLs | Making it go up & to the right

Last quarter I rolled out Microsoft Copilot to 4,000 employees. $30 per seat per month. $1.4 million annually. I called it "digital transformation." The board loved that phrase.

They approved it in eleven minutes.

No one asked what it would actually do. Including me. I told everyone it would "10x productivity." That's not a real number. But it sounds like one.HR asked how we'd measure the 10x. I said we'd "leverage analytics dashboards." They stopped asking.

Three months later I checked the usage reports. 47 people had opened it. 12 had used it more than once. One of them was me. I used it to summarize an email I could have read in 30 seconds. It took 45 seconds. Plus the time it took to fix the hallucinations. But I called it a "pilot success." Success means the pilot didn't visibly fail. The CFO asked about ROI. I showed him a graph. The graph went up and to the right. It measured "AI enablement." I made that metric up. He nodded approvingly. We're "AI-enabled" now. I don't know what that means. But it's in our investor deck.

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Meryl Ann Butler

As an artist, I am assuaged by the fact that AI continues to create enough images of humans with six-fingers to keep Inigo Montoya busy for a few lifetimes!

Submitted on Friday, Dec 19, 2025 at 11:37:17 AM

Scott Baker

The days of 6-fingered people are rapidly ending, at least in the better AI art products. It's not a matter of proficiency; AI will prove to have that, and already does. It's a matter of commoditization and value. Does this art do anything for me? Am I, or someone else, willing to pay for it? Does it create what I imagine (no) and can any amount of prompting do that (maybe, but will it be worth in time and effort vs. hiring a human artist?).

Submitted on Friday, Dec 19, 2025 at 1:01:23 PM

Rob Kall

Great article. But I still think lesser educated will be hit hard by AI aided robots

Submitted on Friday, Dec 19, 2025 at 12:50:40 PM

Scott Baker

Yes, entry level employees are already losing jobs to AI, making the path to middle level management closed in the future. However, even these "grunt level" jobs may not be perfectly performed by AI, and it seems there's going to be a lot of cleanup necessary. Some of that can take place with more AI, but reports like those I cited show that's not always enough and may even introduce more bugs and problems. And middle management is too busy, and maybe too unskilled/out-of-date to handle those. I think a lot of those people laid off are going to get hired back again, much like DOGE fired people who were actually essential to keep the wheels on the government and had to be rehired...sometimes at more expense. When this happens, the labor-cost savings will go away or at least be greatly reduced, making the business case for AI much weaker. Since there's no chance of recouping the expenses already, this reality will pop the AI bubble even sooner and harder. Look out below then. The irony is though, that the last hired will still be the first fired as companies struggle to downsize and survive the AIcopolypse. AI will eventually be transformative, just as the internet was, but there was a dead decade from 2000-2010 when companies went bankrupt, consolidated, and then finally started making money again. We could be in for the same, or worse, again.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 19, 2025 at 12:58:13 PM

