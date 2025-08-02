 
Nigeria and Ghana must Unite: Ending Xenophobia before it destroys Africa

Ada Kate Uchegbu
Nigeria and Ghana Must Unite: Ending Xenophobia Before It Destroys Us All

By Ada Kate Uchegbu(President of Nigeria Aspirant 2027)

> "Africa is one family-- fragmented not by our differences, but by the lies we were told about one another."

Introduction

In a time when Africa should be consolidating its strength, forging strategic partnerships, and building regional unity, it is disheartening to see flare-ups of xenophobia between two of West Africa's most prominent nations-- Nigeria and Ghana. Whether online jabs, diplomatic spats, or isolated attacks, the ripple effects of such hostilities threaten not only bilateral relations but the broader Pan-African vision.

The recent video circulating social media, where a Ghanaian public figure expressed open joy over negative news about a Nigerian artist, reignited concerns over the deep-seated rivalry that occasionally morphs into resentment or xenophobic sentiment. This behavior must be called out and dismantled.

Historic Bonds, Fractured by Petty Politics

Nigeria and Ghana share a long and intertwined history-- culturally, diplomatically, and economically. From Kofi Annan to Chinua Achebe, our thought leaders have collaborated across borders. Our artists dominate the same music stages. Our traders flood the same markets. Our students attend each other's universities.

Yet, rather than celebrate this interdependence, toxic nationalism and media sensationalism often paint a distorted picture-- fueling fear, envy, and competition where none should exist.

Xenophobia Is Not Patriotism

True patriotism uplifts one's country without tearing down another. Unfortunately, xenophobia is frequently disguised as national pride. But let's be clear: when we burn each other's shops, demean each other's citizens, or issue provocative headlines, we are not defending our sovereignty-- we are destroying the Pan-African future.

Ghanaians and Nigerians have more in common than any foreign power that once colonized us. We both suffer from youth unemployment, corruption, migration crises, and inflation. Why then do we fight each other when the real enemies are poverty, bad governance, and economic dependency?

The Cost of Division

Allowing animosity to fester comes at a steep cost. Already, ECOWAS is struggling to maintain cohesion amid coups, terrorism, and currency instability. A fractured West Africa weakens Africa's bargaining power on the global stage and delays our dream of a united Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

For both Nigeria and Ghana, failing to address xenophobia risks:

Next Page  1  |  2

| occupation = Politician, Publisher, Author, Business Executive '''Ada Kate Uchegbu''' (born 30 September 1982) is a Nigerian author, publisher, business executive, and political aspirant. She is the Editor-in-Chief of ''Distinguished Africans (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
