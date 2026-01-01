New year Message: Mindfulness/Alhader and more

Note: "A message of hope" was one of four messages lost in cyberspace due to a glitch in the server system (so many of you did not receive a message from me since 14 December). I put these messages on my blog and this message below on new year day is also posted at the blog here (should you like to kindly share).

As in other years, there is the good and the bad that happened in 2025 but the intensity of both is what is rather unusual. And while I do wan to briefly look back and look ahead, my own new year will be to push even harder to live the present. The past it is said is done, the future is a succession of presents (our work). The word 'present' in the English language refers to a gift. Words with dual meaning sometimes carry wisdom of the ages. In Arabic the world Al-'hader (the present in the sense of time) is rooted in the immersion in the situation, not a mere presence but a deep mindfulness (popularized also by Buddhist monk Th-ch Nh?t H?nh).

AI tells me that "The idea that the Chinese word for 'crisis' combines 'danger' and 'opportunity' is a popular concept, especially in Western culture after being used by John F. Kennedy, reflecting a philosophical view that challenges in crises present chances for positive change or pivotal moments. While the character clearly means danger, (it) originally meant 'crucial point' or 'incipient moment,' not necessarily 'opportunity' in isolation, but its use (meaning opportunity) makes the combined interpretation resonate, highlighting that a crisis is a turning point with potential for both threat and benefit".

So while I will recap 2025 and look forward to 2026, please note I keep this mindfulness (present, alhader). I also humbly think that this combined with having people around and caring for people is the best gift (present) we can give ourselves. The two aspects are what makes life worth living even in very difficult circumstances. In this recap of what happened I cover both good and bad issues and at the end give predictions for 2026.

2025 in Palestine and globally

According to official statistics (those issued death certificates) 22,900 Palestinians were killed in 2025 (70,355 since 7 October 2023). 57,800 were injured in 2025 (171,064 since 7 October 2023). But demographic data published in respectable journals suggest the numbers are two to three folds more (due to destruction of health care systems and premature deaths due to diseases and starvation resulting from the Israeli blockade and denial of entry of humanitarian aid. 70% of the casualties are children and women. Gaza's medical system neared complete collapse due to damaged facilities, supply shortages, and attacks on healthcare infrastructure resulting in severe public health crisis escalated, with outbreaks of infectious diseases and the re-emergence of poliovirus type 2 after being eradicated for 25 years. >95% of buildings and other infrastructure were destroyed in the Gaza Strip. Almost 2 million people are homeless. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an opinions finding Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territory to be unlawful and in breach of the prohibition on racial discrimination and apartheid and emphasizing its ruling of plausibility of genocide ongoing and that Israel must allow humanitarian aid. Israel broke every ceasefire it had done not just in 2025 but in its short colonial history since 1948. Just since declaring the last ceasefire with the resistance movement in Gaza (the Trump/Netanyahu "peace plan"), Israel violated it hundreds of time. Over 1045 Palestinian civilians were murdered by the apartheid regime forces here in THE WEST BANK. Over 2500 were injured and over 65,000 were made homeless in the West Bank (ethnic cleansing homes destroyed). The Israeli army is the largest terror organization on earth. The fallout from the genocide accelerated globally. Masks fell from many people. Millions became awake and once you open your eyes to colonialism, genocide, ethnic cleansing and see that the western governments support this because politicians are bribed and/or blackmailed. You cannot unsee it. So the work for peace and justice globally accelerated leveraging Palestine as it provided the Achilles heel of western hypocrisy and will help undo imperialism and colonialism in our time.

In our Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS) at Bethlehem University and despite the political and economic instability: with the help of volunteers and supporters around the world, we had a very productive year. Our work is a form of resistance including in challenging the genocide and ecocide. In a few weeks you will receive our annual report but briefly we: 1) Conducted over 25 field trips across the West Bank despite closures, 2) Curated and expanded our collections, 3) Published 20 research papers (and assisted in 7 others), with a specific focus on the environmental and social impacts of ecocide, scholasticide, and medicide in Gaza, 4) Reached thousands of youth through our Mobile Museum, on-site gardens, and interactive workshops, 5) Facilitated lectures and seminars for over 11,000 adults worldwide on environmental justice and human rights, 6) Provided material and strategic support to communities in the West Bank and Gaza, bridging the gap between science and survival, 7) Worked to bridge science-policy gaps regarding climate resilience and the sustainable use of natural resources in a conflict zone, 8) Represented Palestinian environmental interests at major regional and international conferences on biodiversity and climate action, 9) Finalized construction for the new museum and are preparing for a grand opening in 2026, 10) Launched projects including the Hima structure (supported by National Geographic) and a national Seed Bank, 11) nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting the global importance of environmental resistance.

As we look to 2026, we still face many dangers: 1) Regional and global conflicts created by greed of imperialists and colonizers ranging from Venezuela to Palestine to Kashmir to Taiwan (the threat of a nuclear exchange is significant), 2) threats of climate change, pollution and overexploitation of natural resources, 3) Racism and dehumanization of immigrants and indigenous people, 4) Dictatorships, right wing and fascist movements... and much more. But there is a global uprising (intifada) which will accelerate due to loss of jobs especially for young people. The transition is not easy but is inevitable. This brings me back to mindfulness and what the Buddhists say: to have joyful participation in the sorrows of this world. Thus, Jessie and I and the other volunteers will take a walk around the garden today and maybe do some planting and weeding and tending to the wounds of mother earth (wounds inflicted by fellow human beings). If you like to join us in the present today or tomorrow do email us at info@palestinenature.org

Happy and peaceful new year 2026 to you and yours.

Love

Mazin & team Palestine

Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine facebook pages Personal Institute