 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 9 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/13/26  

New publication (English/French) and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

New publication: Qumsiyeh. MB. 2016 Ecocide in Gaza: Colonialism, Environmental Destruction, and the Struggle for Life. Brennpunkt. (English) (French)

The farce of negotiations in Pakistan is now exposed to the whole world. The Epstein empire (Witcoff and Kushner who are Zionist pulling the strings of the puppet Trump) brought the Vice Presidet as decorative. Vice Presidents, as everyone knows, are there to attend funerals or other scripted ceremonies on behalf of the president. He is say what he is told to say. The so-called ceasefire was to give the US/Israel (Epstein) time to gather the forces to do what was already planned (blockading oil/gas so the world turns to the US under the Zionist thumb). The Arab Gulf monarchies will be even more enslaved. Meanwhile, some six million people were forced to leave their homes by Israeli bombing and ethnic cleansing campaigns in the past 3 years in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen. Thanks to Zionism, half a million lost their lives just in the past 2.5 years of genocide. The supposed ceasefire in Gaza for the past 5 months was one-sided. Israeli forces kill civilians daily. Food and medicine are scarce. My friends are hungry and dying. While aid was supposed to be allowed in at 500 strucks per day, Israeli authorities allow far less and sometimes none. Also colleagues in Gaza tell me Israeli regime sometimes allows trucks carrying things people do not really need (pepsi and coka cola and other junk 'food' items but no medicine) so that they count them as trucks entered. Water is scarce and barely enough for drinking (not for hygiene/bathing etc). Pests are proliferating (parasites, flies, mosquitos, rats) and diseases are spreading. Egyptian and Israeli controls impose huge "fees" (taxes ) on trucks entering so costs are high. No incomes of course. Those lucky enough to have people send them money from outside Gaza tell us it does not go far. Others just starve or die of treatable diseases.

My own background is in Medical Genetics so a story like those three sisters suffering from a genetic disease that is not treatable in Gaza is painful to me.

What is the game plan for Zionism? Netanyahu stated it openly: not only the regional dominant power but a global power. The Zionist Rabbis also declared that the goyim will become slaves. Control the global economy by control of petroleum and gas is now at the forefront. That is why Venezuela and Iran are targeted after enslaving the oil rich Arab countries. That is why the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up and that is why Nigeria has Islamist insurgencies (CIA/Mossad creations) just like Syria did.

But this poll should worry the Zionists in power. And loss of their ally Orban in Hungary is an omen of more to come. The world is revolting and Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen are really defending all humanity against this evil junior power (US) run by the larger model of empire (Zionism). What Russia and China do is critical and bth are also being lobbied by the global Zionist movement.

It will be interesting to watch develpments: the chance for a global nuclear war is very high. And the climate catastrophe is accelerating thanks to military activities. Yet, there is still hope the global uprising (intifada) will manage rain in the empire and there are signs of the empire already imploding.

Stay tuned, stay humane, act, and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Love, Courage, Wisdom (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/17/2026
beautiful sunny day and sleeless nights in Iran (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/10/2026
Back in Palestine gardening, More from Iran, Gaza, West Bank (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/06/2026
View All 228 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend