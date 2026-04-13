New publication (English/French) and more

New publication: Qumsiyeh. MB. 2016 Ecocide in Gaza: Colonialism, Environmental Destruction, and the Struggle for Life. Brennpunkt. (English) (French)

The farce of negotiations in Pakistan is now exposed to the whole world. The Epstein empire (Witcoff and Kushner who are Zionist pulling the strings of the puppet Trump) brought the Vice Presidet as decorative. Vice Presidents, as everyone knows, are there to attend funerals or other scripted ceremonies on behalf of the president. He is say what he is told to say. The so-called ceasefire was to give the US/Israel (Epstein) time to gather the forces to do what was already planned (blockading oil/gas so the world turns to the US under the Zionist thumb). The Arab Gulf monarchies will be even more enslaved. Meanwhile, some six million people were forced to leave their homes by Israeli bombing and ethnic cleansing campaigns in the past 3 years in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen. Thanks to Zionism, half a million lost their lives just in the past 2.5 years of genocide. The supposed ceasefire in Gaza for the past 5 months was one-sided. Israeli forces kill civilians daily. Food and medicine are scarce. My friends are hungry and dying. While aid was supposed to be allowed in at 500 strucks per day, Israeli authorities allow far less and sometimes none. Also colleagues in Gaza tell me Israeli regime sometimes allows trucks carrying things people do not really need (pepsi and coka cola and other junk 'food' items but no medicine) so that they count them as trucks entered. Water is scarce and barely enough for drinking (not for hygiene/bathing etc). Pests are proliferating (parasites, flies, mosquitos, rats) and diseases are spreading. Egyptian and Israeli controls impose huge "fees" (taxes ) on trucks entering so costs are high. No incomes of course. Those lucky enough to have people send them money from outside Gaza tell us it does not go far. Others just starve or die of treatable diseases.

My own background is in Medical Genetics so a story like those three sisters suffering from a genetic disease that is not treatable in Gaza is painful to me.

What is the game plan for Zionism? Netanyahu stated it openly: not only the regional dominant power but a global power. The Zionist Rabbis also declared that the goyim will become slaves. Control the global economy by control of petroleum and gas is now at the forefront. That is why Venezuela and Iran are targeted after enslaving the oil rich Arab countries. That is why the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up and that is why Nigeria has Islamist insurgencies (CIA/Mossad creations) just like Syria did.

But this poll should worry the Zionists in power. And loss of their ally Orban in Hungary is an omen of more to come. The world is revolting and Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen are really defending all humanity against this evil junior power (US) run by the larger model of empire (Zionism). What Russia and China do is critical and bth are also being lobbied by the global Zionist movement.

It will be interesting to watch develpments: the chance for a global nuclear war is very high. And the climate catastrophe is accelerating thanks to military activities. Yet, there is still hope the global uprising (intifada) will manage rain in the empire and there are signs of the empire already imploding.

Stay tuned, stay humane, act, and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French