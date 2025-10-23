New exhibits at Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute for Biodiversity at Bethlehem University (PIBS)short 6.5 video explains the diversity of work PIBS does towards sustainability of human and natural communities.

We are excited to share that PIBS's Palestine Museum of Natural History is undergoing a major transformation. Our 120 m exhibit space is being expanded into an impressive 1,360 m national-level museum, featuring interactive and educational displays that showcase Palestines rich natural heritage. The first phase of the renovated museum is scheduled to open early next year (see 3D structure here).

We would greatly appreciate your help, whether in person or remotely, to bring these exhibits to life. We are seeking volunteers in the following areas:

Taxidermy Support Experienced taxidermists or those who can provide guidance remotely.

Exhibit Builders Painters, sculptors, and modelers to craft and assemble displays.

Visual Creatives Illustrators and graphic designers to create signage and educational visuals.

Curatorial Support Individuals with curatorial experience or interest to organize exhibits and ensure scientific and cultural accuracy.

Support is especially needed in the coming months, as this is the most critical period for preparing the museum for its opening.

For those interested, we kindly ask that you fill out our volunteer application form (VAF) and indicate that you are interested in the renovation project, specifying the area (e.g., taxidermy, exhibit building, etc.). Once we receive your application, we will be in touch to discuss next steps and how you can get involved.

If you know someone who might be interested, please share this opportunity with them. Your contribution will help make the museum informative, engaging, and memorable for all visitors. We also of course welcome donations in kind or money.

Thank you and warmest regards...

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive...

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French