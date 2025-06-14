 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 6/14/25

New Yorkers Steamroll ICE

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
This Facebook reel made me so proud to be a native New Yorker!

"In a wild scene outside Manhattan's 26 Federal Plaza ICE agents tried to roll out with an unmarked van-- and got rolled on instead. Protesters in Lower Manhattan formed a human wall boxed in the van and literally forced ICE to retreat back inside the building like they were trying to return a package.The crowd made up of local organizers immigrant rights advocates and a whole lot of fed-up New Yorkers turned what was supposed to be a quiet pickup into a full-blown showdown. People dragged barricades and trash bins into the street chanted "No ICE in our city" and stood their ground until the agents backed off. The van didn't just get delayed-- it got canceled like a bad MTA train.Footage from the scene showed ICE agents overwhelmed NYPD showing up to make arrests and one protester getting dragged off like it was the last scene in a Spike Lee movie. Officials later confirmed over a dozen people were detained for blocking a federal operation. ICE naturally called it obstruction. Protesters called it justice.

Let's be real: when you've got feds getting boxed out in front of their own building by grandmas with signs and students with megaphones that's not a routine enforcement action. That's a message. New Yorkers didn't just protest-- they physically shut it down."

Apparently posted on June 7, 2025.

[caption + content via @hipmagazineorg] #ICE #FederalPlaza #NewYorkCity #ImmigrationProtest #Manhattan #NYPD #NoICE #DirectAction #DailyShowTone #ImmigrantRights repost @chnge Help this information get to more voters.

A well-informed electorate is a prerequisite to Democracy.-- Thomas Jefferson

Way ta go, New Yawk!!!

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend