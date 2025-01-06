New York Students and Teachers Won't Have to Take the Heat Much Longer

No surprise, 2024 was hot.

Also no surprise, it was the hottest year on record just like 2023 before it, and 2022 before that.

Prediction: this year is going to surpass all of them.

There is literally nothing the climate crisis does not affect, from immigration to food supplies and prices, national and international security, transportation, housing, and education.

"Education?" you ask. "What does climate change have to do with education?"

If you've spent any time in a school, you might be among the lucky few to have been in one that was air conditioned during the spring and late fall when kids return to classrooms.

But, despite the expectation that American classrooms should always be comfortable learning environments, the truth is too many are routinely too hot for students in the warmer months and too cold in the winter. Such conditions significantly hinder students' learning.

Subjecting students and school staff to extreme temperatures also conveys a lack of respect. Students are required to report to a place most don't want to be only to be forced to sit for seven hours uncomfortable. Teachers are left feeling even more underappreciated.

Not to mention, it's unhealthy.

Plus, it's just flat-out inhumane. Animal shelters have maximum heat regulations. Schools do not.

But New York has become the first state to pass legislation to address this.

Last month, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Senate Bill 3397A, which "Establishes a maximum temperature in school buildings and indoor facilities".

Sponsored by State Senator James Skoufis (running for Democratic National Committee Chair):

According to the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT):

This is the first law that has ever established maximum temperature regulations for schools. At 82 degrees, schools must implement measures like turning off overhead lights, using fans and closing blinds. At 88 degrees or higher, schools must have plans to relocate students and staff when practicable. This means districts must develop plans to take action during high-heat days, and must show a good-faith effort to enact these plans when needed. The law does not require school closures.

