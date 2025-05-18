 
Login/Register Login | Register
350 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Enviro Eco Nature   

New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Big Push for Nuclear Power

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Karl Grossman
Message Karl Grossman
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

"Governor [Kathy] Hochul is making a major push to not only build new nuclear plants in New York State but to make N.Y. the center of a nuclear revival in the U.S.," declared Mark Dunlea, chair of the Green Education and Legal Fund, and long a leader on environmental issues in the state and nationally, in a recent email calling on support to "stop Hochul's nuclear push".

Dunlea is author of the book "Putting Out the Planetary Fire: An Introduction to Climate Change and Advocacy". An Albany Law School graduate, he co-founded both the New York Public Interest Research Group and national PIRG. In an interview last week from his home in Poestenkill in upstate New York, Dunlea charged that Governor Hochul has "bought into nuclear power".

He said, "She buys the argument that nuclear is carbon-free, avoiding looking at the life cycle of nuclear and its carbon footprint," which includes, he noted, significant emissions of carbon in uranium mining, milling, enrichment, fuel fabrication and at other points. "The nuclear industry has been lobbying her to go along with it, and she has," he said.

Hochul has also become involved in promoting nuclear power nationally.

The Clean Air Task Force, based in Sunnyside in Queens, New York, which advocates nuclear power, issued a press release in February stating: "The National Association of State Energy officials announced a multi-state initiative to accelerate advanced nuclear energy projects. The initiative was first previewed by Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York last month and will be co-chaired by New York."

The heading of the release: "New York leads multi-state consortium to drive nuclear energy deployment and support state clean energy goals".

Tim Judson, executive director of the Nuclear Information and Resource Service (NIRS), based in Mount Rainier, Maryland, and formerly of Syracuse, New York, pointed out in an interview that Hochul made nuclear power "a specific priority in her State of the State speech" in January.

Hochul in the speech declared: "The economy of the future: microchips fabs [fabrication plants], data centers and the supercomputers that power AI need tremendous amounts of energy. To support these industries, we've already started developing an advanced nuclear strategy. This is a good investment. Artificial Intelligence alone is projected to drive $320 billion of economic growth in our state by 2038."

What the nuclear industry and nuclear believers in government are calling "advanced" nuclear power plants are, as the Union of Concerned Scientists has found in an extensive report, not improved and no better-- "and in some respects significantly worse-- " than current nuclear plants. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based organization has detailed this in an article headlined: "Report Finds That 'Advanced' Nuclear Reactor Designs Are No Better Than Current Reactors-- and Some Are Worse."

Hochul is a Democrat. But also, said Judson, the "New York Republican Party has been rabidly pro-nuclear." In a time of extreme partisan polarity, there is a "bipartisan consensus among the political elite in favor of nuclear power," and thus is one thing in government for which "there are bipartisan votes".

As the Syracuse.com website has reported: "Fort Drum, the U.S. Army base outside Watertown, could become the first New York site to try advanced nuclear power technology if the Army goes along with pleas from congressional representatives. U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney, both upstate Republicans, issued a joint letter October 25 urging the Army to put Fort Drum first in line for one of the small modular nuclear reactors that President Joe Biden and Department of Defense officials are promoting as a clean source of resilient energy."

Stefanik is a Republican front-runner to challenge Hochul in election for governor in 2026. Democrat Biden has supported nuclear power.

Hochul's predecessor as New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, now seeking to be the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor in the 2025 election, has a mixed record on nuclear power.

As governor Cuomo was instrumental in closing down in 2021 the two Indian Point nuclear power plants 26 miles north of New York City, but in 2016 he engineered a $7.6 billion bail-out to allow four aged nuclear plants in upstate New York to continue to operate. Their owners then deemed them uneconomical to continue to operate.

The plants-- Fitzpatrick, Nine Mile Point 1 and 2, and Ginna-- are now owned by Constellation Energy, the largest nuclear power plant operator in the United States.

The $7.6 billion bail-out is being paid for over a 12-year period as a surcharge on electric bills of all residential and industrial customers in New York State.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Karl Grossman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Karl Grossman is a professor of journalism at the State University of New York at Old Westbury and host of the nationally syndicated TV program Enviro Close-Up (www.envirovideo.com)

Related Topic(s): Kathy Hochul; Nuclear; Nuclear Fission; Nuclear Reactor; Nuclear_insanity, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

New Book Concludes: Chernobyl death toll: 985,000, mostly from cancer

Siemens' Abandoning Nuclear Power

Murdoch Media Empire: A Journalistic Travesty

Fukushima: A Month of Media Disinformation

The Cancer Epidemic: Its Environmental Causes

What Could Truly End the Space Program: A Nuclear Disaster Overhead

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend