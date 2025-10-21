 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/21/25  

New England & West Coast Public Bank at Post Office Attack

By   1 comment

Michael Dewey
Meteor
(Image by Michael Dewey)   Details   DMCA

One has to understand a little Ron Paul and Dennis Kucinich monetary ideas on this. Ron calls Dennis his very good Liberal Friend saying their differences could easily be worked out. This isn't their idea or picture. This is my picture I see my way out of these tight economic screwing we getting. On another tangent, can we put those men 2 in charge of cleaning out them Texas Oil War Crooks and the same old Scribes and Pharisees of our times. We know that would take some kind of Article V Convention. Good luck fiing mess without one.

You see New England is going to have a Public City Bank set up of the Post office, this is good, and the City owns the Atms. The Vatican is going to save the UK Pound bu investing in 2 Boston Insurance Towers, to fund the Public New England Bank. The West Coast may like this idea of funding their West Coast Public Bank at Post Office, city finally own the Atms, but funded by the 6 Nation Bricks International Banking and Monetary system. Now this is where it gets good, and got think about these times, (know something about these latter days.) the Red States are going to try and save the Federal Reserve, anyway they want. New England will have great Social Service System, when it removed the whole SS. That cap FDR didn't take a stand against. We gonna fund a SS system with special US Notes. (US Notes couldn't save the Red States. Were not sure if New England will have enough either.

Ludwig von Mise and Andrew Jackson on their times:

"There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. The alternative is only whether the crisis should come sooner as the result of voluntary abandonment of further credit expansion, or later as a final and total catastrophe of the currency system involved." -Ludwig von Mises,1949

"Gentlemen, I have had men watching you for a long time and I am convinced that you have used the funds of the bank to speculate in the bread stuffs of the country. When you won, you divided the profits amongst you, and when you lost, you charged it to the bank. You tell me that if I take the deposits from the bank and annul its charter, I shall ruin ten thousand families. That may be true, gentlemen, but that is your sin! Should I let you go on, you will ruin fifty thousand families, and that would be my sin! You are a den of vipers and thieves. I intend to rout you out, and by the Eternal God, I will rout you out."

-- Andrew Jackson

History records that the money changers have used every form of abuse,intrigue, deceit, and violent means possible to maintain the control over governments by controlling money and its issuance.James Madison (1751-1836), President.
"I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around [the banks] will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs."

Thomas Jefferson,(Attributed)
3rd president of US (1743 - 1826)___

And I hope we fund Worker Ownership modeled after the $20 Billion a year Mondragon Cooperative of the Basque in Spain. It was started by a Parish Priest who encouraged his Trade School to start Coops based on the Economic Doctrine of the Church, putting labor before capital. Tom Paine knew labor came before capital, before Marx, and Lincoln agreed after Marx. These can be part community ownership. Unions can work out their own local set ups. USW once had a Collaboration with Mondragon, but could fund Union Modeled Coops. They didn't want to invest their pensions, and who could blame them. New England Unions will invest pensions through them 2 Boston Insurance Towers. You wanna bet on that?

And we best not settle for less than Tom Paine's 1790s dreams of what Government should be. One thing is for sure. Maximum Punishment is repugnant to the Constitution & or any caring human being.

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine

"It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated, but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience."--CS Lewis

One more for the 1880s Robber Barrons (I found it once in 1990s. Maybe "1890s The Coming Battle" about the banking money power war on US money. In it writers did call "Andrew Jackson a man of high integrity.' That is a bit tricky to understand when know of his Trail of Tears.) "I treat my man as machines, when they are old and tired I throw them out in the street."

"I would rather be a flaming meteorite, every particle of me burning brightly.... rather than exist, not live, on a sleepy planet." --Almost what Jack London thought about us a 100 years ago.

Then with domestic troubles look better. An old odea of Harry Bridges comes to mind. In 1970 overlooking San Fran Bay, Harry was on Bill Moyer saying "Unions should run Foreign Policy." I just had to throw this Leoburg9 blog together about that.

Corporate Empire Foundation to Feed World Run-A-Muck. burg9.com/2023/11/15/corporate-empire-run-a-muck/

We got a little Labor Union Hall in Patch of Fitchburg by 5th street Boston Bridge of broke City. GE laid off most of the 14.1 pool players in ealry 90s. They been playing 14.1 round robin straight pool tournaments from 1950s to 9 ball 90s. They broke my city. Me a girl a her 2 daughters out of "Gone with the Wind" are going to walk in, after neighborhood introduces themselves for week. We go to the Union Boss, "We gonna sing you this little register to vote song, and you gonna give Michael here enough money to open a City Coop Club 3 Cushion Coffee Cafe.

Only 3 tables: a 1930s Brunswick 5 by 10 with no pockets for 3 cushion. (Kids can go to Mazin (National 3 C Champion.) Billiards in Maulden for heated European Tables.)And 2 Diamond slick fast cloth 9 footers with pocket blockers. Teach a Flemish straight rail 3 balls free ball game, 9 ball wide open style. Will will have Boston Player matches set up with easy Boston Train and Mart Bus around corner. An hour lesson while shopping done at Market across street. Pot Shop & Pizza next door. Buy your coke at the dollar store. Mayor who racks for me says "Sounds fun to bring your own pints. Poker Room & 2 Dart Board Rooms, along with smoking room in office of old small bank."

In another life back in the 80s in my 20, had worked as IBEW Union Electrician in a good part of this land. And the Union Brothers taught me well about how things should work for the regular Folks. My Number 9 dream is to fulfill Isaiah (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

I did write Pope Leo 14 on this. Leoburg loves Leo and 14 is MM birth numbers. I feel lucky. Mentioned The Mondragon Cooperative his Church started as a working solution to better way of life. I even told him I need funds to properly repaint from not being nice enough to the young pool paying ladies around Fitchburg whose smiles gave this 60 year old legs a big boast, but 67. Jane Fonda upper body 5 pound work outs and mind is clear.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025 at 1:50:13 PM

