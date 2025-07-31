 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech      

Never Again Moss Landing: The battery fire that should change the world--and could affect people living nearby

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Angie Roeder, photo by Matt McFaul
Angie Roeder, photo by Matt McFaul
(Image by Matt McFaul)   Details   DMCA

In 2022, Brian and Angie Roeder bought a five-acre farm near Brian's childhood home in Monterey County, California. Monterey County grows most of the USA's lettuce, the world's artichokes, and substantial amounts of our broccoli, spinach, cauliflower and strawberries. The Roeders' forever home has fruit trees, barns for pet pigs, a greenhouse and a solar PV system.

While out on their back deck on January 16, 2025, the couple saw towering, 250-foot flames emerge from Moss Landing: Vistra Corporation's battery energy-storage system (BESS), the world's largest BESS facility, was on fire. To protect people from inhaling the batteries' toxins (cobalt, nickel, lithium, manganese, PVC, PFAs, etc.), Monterey County officials ordered nearby residents to evacuate. They closed Highway 1, the area's schools and 500 businesses. The Roeders, seven miles from the fire, were not required to evacuate; but out of concern for their young son, they quickly left for San Francisco.

Within a few days , 80% of Vistra's approximately 4.5 million batteries went up in smoke.

On January 17th, the day after the fire started, Monterey County officials lifted their evacuation order. Three days later, the BESS facility fire extinguished itself. Four days after testing around the facility, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it found no detectable threats to public health.

For nearly a month, while debris smouldered, neither state nor county officials notified the medical community about the fire's potential health effects. When residents or their animals got sick, they did not know where to turn.

A HISTORY OF BESS FIRES

Because solar and wind systems generate energy only while the sun shines or the wind blows, users who expect electricity 24/7 rely on backup from the power grid-- or a battery energy-storage system. BESS facilities store electrical energy in relatively inexpensive lithium MNC (manganese, nickel and cobalt) batteries, and release the energy at night, on windless days or during power outages. Proponents claim that BESS systems help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. While this is a worthy aim, the Moss Landing fire intensifies questions about reducing battery-fire hazards and the ecological impacts of mining battery components.

The Vistra BESS at Moss Landing opened in 2020. By 2023, it reached a 3GWh capacity. (One gigawatt hour can power about one million homes for an hour, depending on households' use of energy-intensive air conditioners, video games, EV chargers, etc.)

When lithium batteries are repeatedly overcharged over time, say beyond 80%, they become unstable. This can lead to "thermal runaway", a chain reaction of multiple fires and/or explosions so hot that nothing can extinguish it. It has to burn itself out. Dousing a thermal runaway with water is ineffective and can cause a chemical reaction.

In 2021, only a few months after opening, and again in 2022, when a sprinkler system malfunctioned, Vistra's Moss Landing BESS overheated and caught fire. These fires were extinguished within a day of outbreak.

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), a nonprofit funded by energy companies and various government offices, began keeping a database of BESS failures and fires in 2018. It shows that the number of new BESS facilities have increased exponentially, causing the rate of fire and other failures to decrease. However, the overall number of fires has increased-- with increasingly devastating impacts. In Jefferson County, NY, a battery energy storage system caught fire three times in 2023. More recently, BESS facilities have caught fire in San Diego, Escondido and Arizona. In May, in a residential area in North Ayrshire, Scotland, a battery-recycling plant exploded.

Vistra will not disclose their batteries' exact numbers or contents-- they call this "proprietary" information. Based on calculations that he's seen from available information, Brian Roeder estimates that during the fire, the facility probably emitted 5,000 tons of metals, dioxins and PFAs (forever chemicals).

The Vistra BESS fire at Moss Landing, January 26, 2025.
The Vistra BESS fire at Moss Landing, January 26, 2025.
(Image by Guy Churchward)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Disasters Wildfires; Energy; Renewable Energy; Solar; Sustainability; Technology; Wind Power, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Before, during and after Election '24

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend