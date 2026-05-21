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Netroots Nation to Convene Thousands in Philly Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary

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Largest annual progressive conference in the U.S. returnsto Philly June 4-6

Nationwide -- Amid a growing national movement to reject far-right authoritarianism, Netroots Nation announced its annual convening on June 4-6 in Philadelphia, in advance of the country's 250th anniversary and 2026 midterm elections.

Netroots Nation is the largest annual gathering of progressives in the U.S., bringing together elected officials, movement leaders, and bold and resilient activists in a dedicated space to transform grassroots energy into measurable political and social impact, not only for the 2026 midterms, but for progressive electoral and policy wins in the years beyond.

"At a time of heightened economic uncertainty and accelerating threats to democratic norms from far-right authoritarianism, the progressive movement stands at a defining inflection point.

Reflecting on the past 250 years necessitates a call to action for progressives: We the people will not be looking toward those in power to grant us freedom," said Netroots Nation Executive Director Anthony Robinson. "Our democracy is at stake. That's why we are inviting everyday people to take an active part in shaping our nation. Netroots Nation is gathering in Philly to uplift an honest telling of our history, and to mobilize a cross-movement coalition to turn the nation's founding ideals into lived realities for all."

Over three days, attendees will meet for inspiring keynotes, panels, training sessions, and opportunities to strategize on critical issues such as affordability, immigration, and practical ways to push back against authoritarianism.

In addition to 150+ breakout panels and trainings and daily keynotes, the conference will offer opportunities to collaborate and network via social events, film screenings, caucuses, and more.

SPEAKERS AND FEATURED PANELS

Speakers include U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse; U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Jamie Raskin,

Maxwell Frost, Summer Lee, and Delia Ramirez. Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta; Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones; and former Philadelphia City Council Member Helen Gym will also join the conference.

Other notable speakers include Vice-President of the European Parliament, Nicolae ?tef?nu?? (Romania), and Members of the European Parliament Alexandra Geese (Germany), Daniel Freund (Germany), Kim van Sparrentak (Netherlands), and Benedetta Scuderi (Italy).

Select panels include:

U.S. Foreign Policy: Sponsored by Corporate Greed Thursday, June 4, 1:00-2:00pm ET

Beyond Turnout: Black Men as Strategists in a Fragmented Democracy Thursday, June 4, 2:15-3:15pm ET

Redistricting Strategy and Impact from the 2025 Battleground Friday, June 5, 9:30-10:30am ET

The Right's War on Progressive Philanthropy-- and What It Means for Movements Friday, June 5, 9:30-10:30am ET

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