

Netanyahue Is Criminally Insane a Monster! a Serial Killer of Captive Children! Global South! Awake!





How can humanity allow an openly ongoing continuous mass murder of children, captive children at that, for over four months time, with the criminally insane maniac ordering the mass murder promising the world he will not stop the killing for the foreseeable future.





Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Prime Minister of State of Israel, has commanded the murder, maiming and starving to death 31,000 captive Palestinians under Israel's Illegal Military Occupation by his four months long orders for Israel's air forces to continuously bomb and air strike Israel's illegally military occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza, and by his orders blocking food, water, electricity, fuel and medicine from entering Gaza.[1][2]





Jan 30th Satellite data analysis, showed the extent of the destruction. The analysis suggests between 144,000 and 175,000 buildings across the whole Gaza Strip had been destroyed or damaged already six weeks before this writing. That was already between 50% and 61% of Gaza's buildings.[1] As of March 5th, 70% of homes in Gaza are thought to be destroyed.[2]





Soon after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Israel (read Netanyahu) blocked entry of all food, water, fuel, medicine and other supplies into Gaza. Under U.S. pressure, Netanyahu began to allow a trickle of aid trucks to enter from Egypt at the Rafah crossing, and in December opened one crossing from Israel into southern Gaza.[3]





Only Someone Criminally Insane Would Starve Children to Death- If We Hear of Someone Starving a Child, Don't We Call the Police? Where Is Everyone? Especially in the Global South Where Murderous Colonialism Is Remembered





At this writing a total of 13,430 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli airstrikes and ground operations ordered by criminally insane Prime Minister Netanyahu since Oct. 7,[4]





What Is More Precious Than the Life of a Child and Why Hasn't Netanyahu Been Stopped Taking Already 13,500 Children's Lives?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).