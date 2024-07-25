Netanyahu will prolong the war on Gaza until Trump takes office

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington, but he was not met at the airport by the US President, Vice President, or even the US Secretary of State in an official snub.

Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday while speaking from a position of power in the political sphere of America because of the incredible influence of AIPAC.

Netanyahu has successfully postponed the Gaza ceasefire deal he previously agreed to, kept himself in power and out of jail, and contributed to the decision of US President Joe Biden to leave the race for a second term as president. Netanyahu is betting on Trump.

A meeting between Netanyahu and Biden is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but insiders believe the meeting will be called off, and the blame will be diplomatically placed on Biden's case of Covid-19. Biden had been low in the polls, and faced mounting criticism. But, very recently he and his advisors had made a firm decision to stay in the race and prevent President Donald Trump from a second term.

Biden was counting on being able to stop the war in Gaza. Had he successfully ended a war that has taken the lives of some 38,000 Palestinians, with 60% of whom are women and children, and secured the release of Israeli hostages, he had a good chance of winning votes from Americans who see the Israeli military brutality on unarmed civilians as completely contrary to American core values of human rights and justice.

Biden's blind support of Israel through weapons transfers, despite war crimes and atrocities committed by the Israeli Defense Forces, has angered many Americans, including the staff of the White House and US State Department. Biden pinned his re-election hopes on his ceasefire deal, which Hamas and Israel agreed to. But then, Netanyahu reneged on his agreement with Biden on the ceasefire, and this is when Biden and his advisors decided to throw in the towel.

Experts are pointing to an intelligence assessment provided to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi that concludes the ceasefire talks in Doha may not progress until November because of Netanyahu's belief that Trump will win. Netanyahu and his Jewish extremist administration will then likely enjoy a free hand in Gaza, which includes plans to annex Gaza and the West Bank.

On July 11, Biden proudly announced his imminent cease-fire deal, saying his proposed framework was "now agreed on by both Israel and Hamas". Biden added, "We're making progress, the trend is positive, and I'm determined to get this deal done and bring an end to this war, which should end now." On Monday, according to the White House, Israel "affirmed its full support for the deal as outlined by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council, G7, and countries around the world".

But, in a shocking betrayal, Netanyahu turned course and decided to buy time until Trump, "the best friend that Israel has ever had in the White House", takes office.

Netanyahu has consistently delayed the Gaza cease-fire talks in Doha by preventing his negotiating team from travel, and now he has created new demands, despite Hamas agreeing to big concessions.

He must appease two far-right cabinet members, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who have threatened to dissolve his government if he signs a cease-fire deal with Hamas.

Regardless of enormous pressure from the Israeli public, who demand a deal to release the Israeli hostages after 10 months in captivity, Netanyahu has stuck to his policy of buying time at the expense of the hostages, their families, and the future of Biden.

Even before Biden's current political troubles Netanyahu was engaged in regular slow-walking of the cease-fire talks.

Israel agreed to the Biden cease-fire proposal on May 27. The came the bombshell, which even shocked Netanyahu's chief negotiator, Mossad head David Barnea. Netanyahu insisted on keeping an Israeli military presence in two corridors: along the border with Egypt, the so-called Philadelphi corridor; as well as along the Netzarim corridor that cuts through the center of Gaza. Both sides had thought that issue was not an obstacle.

"The hostages are suffering but they are not dying," Netanyahu said. Barnea has warned that the female hostages in particular may not survive much longer.

