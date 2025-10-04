Netanyahu threatens Iraq with attack in UN speech

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly on Friday, despite most of the international delegates walking out in protest of Israel's genocide in Gaza. He brazenly stood in New York, defiant of his arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

His speech included a direct military threat against armed groups inside Iraq, a close U.S. ally.

It is clear that Netanyahu is frustrated at not being able to achieve any of his goals in Gaza. His army have failed to rescue the hostages, failed to defeat Hamas, and failed to stop attacks on Israel by various groups within the resistance movement.

Netanyahu's speech is also viewed by some as part of a broader plan for a new Middle East led by Israel, and supported by the U.S., even though Arab countries with a history of good relations with America will be targeted and harmed.

Qatar was attacked by Israel, resulting in death, injury and property damage, regardless of the fact Qatar hosts the largest American military base in the entire Middle East. Arab countries are learning a painful lesson, that the U.S. cannot be trusted, or relied on for security.

Netanyahu seeks sympathy through the false narrative that Israel is the victim, and the whole world is against it. Israel lacks self-reflection, that occupation and human rights abuses are not self-defense, and are unsustainable.

Netanyahu's speech coincided with rising regional tension, as the U.S., on September 17, designated four Iraqi and Syrian groups as terrorist organizations, describing them as Iranian-backed militias, including the Al-Nujaba Movement and the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades.

The armed resistance groups in Iraq rose to prominence during the fight to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq. The U.S.-led coalition was victorious, but there were other groups fighting ISIS alongside the coalition forces who deserve credit as well. In Iraq, the resistance performed so well, it was made part of the Iraqi national army. When Israel, or the U.S., takes aim at the Iraqi resistance, they are in fact pointed at the central government in Baghdad.

When the Bush administration attacked, invaded and occupied Iraq in 2003, they removed a Sunni leader, and replaced him with a Shiite government. Iran is Shiite, and has always had political, cultural and religious ties to Iran, besides the fact they are neighbors. If the Shiites are in control of Iraq today, there is no one to blame besides Washington.

Washington's Role

Netanyahu said in his speech, "If America were in our place, it would do what we are doing in Gaza..."

Really, would U.S. President Donald Trump act like Netanyahu? What if a group of armed people in Chicago were to begin attacking and killing people? Would the U.S. military be called on to bomb all of Chicago, killing 60,000 Americans? Would the American people allow it, and would the international community stay silent?

Would the Trump administration sign-off on Israeli strikes targeting Iraqi infrastructure, while Baghdad plays a strategic role in the region, and hosts American troops and bases?

Washington describes Iraq as a strategic partner while Iraq deals with the U.S as a strategic ally. However, Netanyahu has enjoyed a green light from Trump since the latter took office eight months ago. Netanyahu has thumbed his nose at the international community, and has remained insulated in a cloak of arrogant unaccountability tailored in Washington.

Iraqi politicians seem to be comforted by a strong relationship with the U.S., but they should be aware that could dissolve in an instant due to the broader US-led project seeking a new Middle East led by Israel, with an expansion at the expense of other countries.

