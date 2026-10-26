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Netanyahu's Moment of Truth: When War, Trump, and Political Survival Collide

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Netanyahu's Moment of Truth
Netanyahu's Moment of Truth
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Netanyahu's Moment of Truth: When War, Trump, and Political Survival Collide

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Introduction: The Crisis of an Indispensable Leader

For decades, Benjamin Netanyahu has cultivated the image of a leader who possesses an exceptional understanding of Israel's security challenges, a unique capacity to confront its enemies, and an unparalleled ability to influence American presidents. His political identity has rested on a simple but powerful proposition: Israel needs Netanyahu because no other politician can protect the country as effectively. This claim has helped him survive repeated elections, coalition crises, corruption allegations, and periods of intense public opposition. Yet as Israel approaches its October 27, 2026, parliamentary election, the foundations of that political identity face an unusually serious challenge.

Watching Netanyahu on television recently, I noticed something that contrasted sharply with his familiar public demeanor. The confident, commanding figure who has dominated Israeli politics for so many years appeared unusually strained. His presentation lacked the assurance I had come to associate with him. Although a television appearance cannot establish anyone's private emotional condition, the contrast was striking. It raised a larger question about the political psychology of leaders who build their authority around an image of personal indispensability: What happens when the public begins to question whether the leader who promised security has instead presided over a period of extraordinary insecurity?

Netanyahu's present difficulties cannot be understood through electoral polling alone. They are the cumulative consequences of the October 7, 2023, security catastrophe, the prolonged war in Gaza, the regional confrontation with Iran, the erosion of Israel's international reputation, and the limitations of his relationship with Donald Trump. These developments are interconnected. Together, they challenge not only Netanyahu's prospects for remaining prime minister but also the broader political strategy through which he has exercised power.

October 7 and the Contradictions of Netanyahu's Security Doctrine

The October 7 attacks represented the most serious challenge to Netanyahu's longstanding claim that his leadership was indispensable to Israel's security. Hamas was directly responsible for the attacks, the killing of civilians, and the taking of hostages. Nevertheless, the responsibility of the attackers does not eliminate the obligation of Israeli political and security institutions to examine their own failures. The collapse of border defenses, failures of intelligence assessment, and inadequacies of military preparedness raised questions about the assumptions underlying Israel's security policies.

Netanyahu's supporters emphasize the military operations conducted after October 7, arguing that Israel demonstrated its ability to inflict substantial damage on Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. Yet the effectiveness of subsequent military operations is analytically distinct from the failures that preceded the original catastrophe. A government cannot reasonably claim exclusive political credit for military successes while treating major security failures as matters for which only subordinate institutions are accountable.

This contradiction is particularly important because Netanyahu's political appeal has long depended on his reputation as an exceptionally capable protector of Israel. The more a leader identifies national security with his personal judgment, the more difficult it becomes to separate his political responsibility from major failures of the security system. Military superiority does not necessarily prevent strategic surprise, particularly when political assumptions about an adversary become resistant to critical examination.

The broader lesson of October 7 is therefore not simply that Israel requires stronger defenses. It is that effective national security also depends on institutional accountability, the willingness to reconsider strategic assumptions, and the capacity to recognize the limits of military power. These are questions that cannot be resolved merely by extending military operations or emphasizing battlefield achievements.

The Iran War and the Limits of the Trump-Netanyahu Relationship

The confrontation with Iran has further complicated Netanyahu's political position. For many years, he identified Iran's nuclear program, missile capabilities, and regional alliances as central threats to Israel's existence. His willingness to confront Tehran became an essential component of his political identity and an important justification for his close relationship with American political leaders, particularly Donald Trump.

The 2026 war demonstrated the extent of American-Israeli military cooperation, but it also exposed the difference between military partnership and complete agreement over political objectives. Israel and the United States share important security interests, yet Washington must consider additional factors, including the safety of American forces, the stability of international energy markets, relations with Arab governments, and the economic and strategic consequences of prolonged warfare.

A military campaign can destroy facilities and weaken an adversary's capabilities without necessarily producing a stable political settlement. The destruction of nuclear infrastructure, for example, does not automatically eliminate the scientific knowledge or political motivations necessary to rebuild a program. Likewise, military victories do not guarantee that an adversary will accept the political conditions demanded by its opponents.

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Netanyahu's Iran Gamble: Military Success, Strategic Miscalculation?

The central question surrounding Netanyahu's conduct of the Iran war is whether he confused military superiority with the ability to dictate political outcomes. Israel and the United States demonstrated formidable military capabilities, but the destruction of military infrastructure does not automatically produce Iranian capitulation, a durable nuclear agreement, or long-term regional stability.

One possible miscalculation was the assumption that military pressure would necessarily translate into political concessions. Governments facing external attack may become more determined to resist, even when the economic and military costs are severe. Iran's leadership has repeatedly treated resistance as a matter of regime legitimacy. Whether that position is sustainable is a separate question from whether military strikes can compel an immediate diplomatic settlement.

A second potential miscalculation concerned Washington. Netanyahu's close relationship with Donald Trump did not eliminate the distinction between Israeli and American national interests. Washington must consider the safety of American forces, energy markets, the Strait of Hormuz, relations with Gulf governments, and the economic consequences of prolonged confrontation. The willingness of an American president to support military operations does not establish an unlimited willingness to continue them.

A third issue involves the distinction between damaging Iran's nuclear capabilities and permanently resolving the nuclear question. Facilities can be destroyed, but scientific knowledge cannot be eliminated through bombardment. Unless military pressure produces verifiable diplomatic arrangements, the underlying dispute may survive the destruction of individual installations.

The fourth concern is the regional economic impact. Disruption to maritime commerce, rising insurance costs, uncertainty over oil shipments, and the vulnerability of Gulf infrastructure demonstrate that the consequences of war extend well beyond the immediate battlefield. These costs affect American allies as well as Iran and Israel.

Finally, the political consequences deserve examination. Netanyahu's security strategy has depended heavily on military deterrence and close American cooperation. Yet the decline in American public support for Israel raises questions about whether short-term military gains have been accompanied by longer-term diplomatic costs. It would be an oversimplification to attribute that decline entirely to the Iran war, but the relationship between military policy and international legitimacy cannot be ignored.

The appropriate historical measure of the Iran war is not simply how many targets were destroyed or how much damage was inflicted. It is whether the conflict reduced the probability of another war, created enforceable limits on Iran's nuclear activities, strengthened regional security, and improved Israel's long-term strategic position.

A military operation can succeed tactically while leaving its political objectives unresolved. Whether Netanyahu avoided that outcome is the question that deserves serious scrutiny.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 26, 2026 at 1:37:17 PM

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