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Netanyahu's Crisis of Moral Legitimacy: How October 7, Gaza, and the Iran War Damaged Israel's Standing in the World

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Netanyahu's Crisis of Moral Legitimacy
Netanyahu's Crisis of Moral Legitimacy
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Netanyahu's Crisis of Moral Legitimacy: How October 7, Gaza, and the Iran War Damaged Israel's Standing in the World

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

October 28, 2026

Abstract

Israel's 2026 election reveals a crisis beyond Netanyahu's political survival. The failures of October 7, the devastation of Gaza, the Iran war, and collapsing American public sympathy raise profound questions about political accountability, moral legitimacy, and the long-term consequences of leadership built around permanent confrontation.

Introduction: An Election That Cannot Erase History

Israel's parliamentary election of October 27, 2026, is more than a contest over who will occupy the prime minister's office. It provides an opportunity to examine the accumulated consequences of Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership during a period marked by extraordinary military conflict, humanitarian suffering, domestic political division, and declining international confidence. The Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, the devastation of Gaza, and the subsequent confrontation with Iran have challenged fundamental assumptions about Israeli security and the political judgment of the man who has dominated the country's political life for much of the past three decades.

The election results remain unsettled. Preliminary counts and exit polls indicate that Netanyahu's Likud party retains substantial electoral support, while neither his coalition nor the principal opposition has demonstrated a secure parliamentary majority. This uncertainty is important because an election cannot be treated as a definitive rejection of a leader whose party continues to attract millions of voters. Nevertheless, electoral survival and moral legitimacy are not identical. A political leader may retain considerable domestic influence while presiding over a deterioration in his country's international reputation, diplomatic relationships, and public credibility. The significance of the present moment therefore extends beyond whether Netanyahu succeeds in assembling another governing coalition.

The central argument of this article is that Netanyahu's historical legacy must be evaluated through the consequences of his decisions rather than through his extraordinary capacity for political survival. His leadership raises fundamental questions about the relationship between military power and political wisdom, the obligations of democratic accountability, the moral consequences of warfare, and the long-term security implications of losing international public sympathy. These questions will remain relevant regardless of who forms Israel's next government.

Political Power and Moral Legitimacy: Two Different Foundations of Authority

The distinction between political authority and moral legitimacy has occupied an important place in political philosophy and social science. Max Weber's analysis of authority demonstrated that political obedience depends upon socially recognized foundations of legitimacy, while David Beetham subsequently emphasized that legitimate power requires more than compliance with established rules. It also depends upon normative justification and evidence of consent. These concepts help explain why the legal right to govern does not automatically establish the moral justification of governmental decisions. A leader may win elections, command military institutions, and exercise constitutionally recognized authority while facing serious questions concerning the ethical and strategic consequences of his policies.

Netanyahu's political career illustrates the importance of this distinction. His longevity has depended partly upon his ability to persuade substantial portions of the Israeli electorate that he possesses exceptional competence in matters of national security. Iran, terrorism, regional instability, and threats to Israel's existence have occupied central positions in his political narrative. This emphasis reflects genuine security concerns, but it also creates a demanding standard against which his leadership must be judged. When a politician repeatedly presents himself as uniquely capable of protecting the nation, major failures of national security become challenges not merely to governmental performance but to the central justification for his authority.

Political psychology provides another useful perspective. Leaders who build their political identities around exceptional threats may develop governing strategies in which confrontation becomes a recurring source of political mobilization. Public fear can strengthen demands for decisive leadership, while criticism of government policy may be characterized as weakness or insufficient commitment to national survival. Such patterns are observable across different political systems and do not require speculation about an individual leader's psychiatric condition. The analytical question is whether a government's policies reduce the threats facing its population or perpetuate a political environment in which the expectation of continuing conflict reinforces the authority of those already in power.

October 7 and the Collapse of the Security Narrative

The Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, represented a catastrophic failure of Israeli national security. Approximately 1,200 people were killed in Israel, and around 250 were taken hostage. The attack exposed serious deficiencies in intelligence assessment, border security, military preparedness, and emergency response. For a country possessing sophisticated intelligence organizations, advanced surveillance capabilities, and substantial military resources, the magnitude of the failure raised unavoidable questions about institutional judgment and political responsibility.

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Confrontation; Crisis In Confidence; Erosion; Gaza Genocide; IRAN NO NUKES; Iran War; Israel And Palestine; Israeli Iran Conflict; Israeli Protests; Security; (more...) World War Iii, Add Tags  (less...)

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NETANYAHU'S ONE-MAN CRUSADE: DESTROYING THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OR DESTROYING IRAN?

Benjamin Netanyahu's political career raises a disturbing question: Has his campaign against the Islamic Republic evolved into a strategy that threatens Iran itself? For decades, Iran has occupied a central place in his political identity, security rhetoric, and diplomatic agenda. His argument has consistently been that Iran represents an existential threat to Israel. By September 2026, he was publicly describing the overthrow of Iran's government as Israel's central mission. Yet the distinction between destroying an authoritarian regime and devastating the country it governs is fundamental. Iran is not synonymous with the Islamic Republic. Its more than 90 million people, ancient civilization, economic infrastructure, scientific institutions, and national sovereignty cannot be reduced to the political system established in 1979.

The scale of Israel's military campaign makes this distinction particularly important. Netanyahu himself has celebrated attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, missile industry, military institutions, naval and air capabilities, and bridges. These operations may be presented as measures against the Islamic Republic, but the destruction of national infrastructure can impose lasting costs upon ordinary Iranians regardless of their political loyalties. A damaged economy, disrupted transportation network, destroyed industrial capacity, and weakened national institutions do not automatically become instruments of liberation. They can instead leave the population poorer, more vulnerable, and less capable of determining its own future.

Netanyahu's defenders argue that his objective is to eliminate the threat posed by Iran's ruling establishment, not to destroy Iran as a nation. That distinction deserves recognition, but it also demands examination against the consequences of his policies. His publicly stated objective of regime change does not establish an intention to destroy Iran itself. Nevertheless, the breadth of military destruction raises the legitimate question of whether the methods employed are compatible with the professed goal of helping the Iranian people. A government cannot claim to support a nation's freedom while treating extensive damage to that nation's essential capabilities as politically inconsequential.

What makes Netanyahu's approach especially consequential is the extraordinary prominence of Iran in his political worldview. Although his governments have addressed many domestic and regional issues, confrontation with Iran has become a defining and recurring mission. This concentration raises the danger that every diplomatic development, regional conflict, and military opportunity will be interpreted through a single strategic objective. Such an approach risks subordinating the security of Israelis, the welfare of Iranians, and the stability of the broader Middle East to an open-ended confrontation whose final political outcome remains uncertain.

Opposition to the Islamic Republic does not require support for the destruction of Iran's infrastructure or the weakening of Iranian society. Indeed, those who seek a democratic future for Iran have particular reason to distinguish between the government they oppose and the country they hope to rebuild. The Iranian people must not become collateral victims of a campaign ostensibly conducted on their behalf. The decisive question is therefore not simply whether Netanyahu can weaken or overthrow the Islamic Republic, but what kind of Iran would remain afterward, who would bear the costs, and whether the result would produce freedom or merely another generation of insecurity and suffering.

Destroying a government is not the same as liberating a people. And weakening a nation is not proof of having defeated its rulers.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026 at 5:07:38 AM

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