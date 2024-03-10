 
Netanyahu's Bible Is Not about God

Benyamin Netanyahu, painted portrait DDC_1558
The ongoing genocide in Gaza at the hands of Apartheid Israel has brought the question of biblical interpretation from the margins to the center.

The impetus to do so has come from Benjamin Netanyahu. Think of his pronouncements about his Amalek strategy justifying his attacks in Gaza. Couple that with his IOF (Israel Occupation Force) song and dance celebrating the same. It has all raised the perennial question of the very nature of the God of the Jewish Testament.

And the question is simple. It was articulated by the ancient fathers of the Christian community - men like Irenaeus, Justin Martyr, and the hereticated Marcion of Sinope. All of them wondered how anyone with a drop of humanity or possessed of the most elementary moral compass could believe in a God who commanded complete genocides directed specifically against women, children, infants, cattle, and sheep?

Of course, similar questions might be addressed today to Bibi Netanyahu or Genocide Joe Biden. Where's your humanity? Have you completely lost your moral compass? What kind of God would justify your crimes?

So, let's examine the question of Apartheid Israel's genocidal God. Let's think about divinity bereft of moral compass. Start with facing the fact that the Hebrew Bible might not be about God at all. Next look at the powerful beings who are presented there. And finally, consider Jesus' attitude towards the so-called God of Israel.

No God in the Hebrew Bible

On this first and second points, I'm following the direction of scholars like the Australian Paul Wallis and the Italian biblical scholar Mauro Biglino. They question entirely the traditional interpretations of the biblical God.

According to Biglino and Wallis, the Hebrew Bible's genocidal God is no God at all. In fact, the Hebrew Testament itself is not about God. Instead, close examination reveals that it is about "Elohim," i.e., "Powerful Ones."

These were Beings from Beyond who in the ancient world vied for control of our planet. Stories of such paleo-contacts with extraterrestrials (ETs) are found throughout revered texts across the planet from China to Egypt, and Babylon; from the Philippines to the Mayan Popol Vu. In fact, every ancient civilization holds that we came from above - from the sons of the stars.

Most often these foreign entities appear in reptilian forms or as fire-breathing dragons, Sometimes they possess wings. At others, the Powerful Ones appear in human form and are recognized as giants, witches, magicians, governors, lawgivers, as "Sons of God" or simply as kings whose specific names were forgotten, but who were remembered as divine. Still elsewhere the Powerful Ones take the form of "angels," (messengers from beyond) or demons. Invariably, they possess super-human powers.

In biblical texts these "Powerful Ones" had names such as El, El Shaddai, Elion, Baal, Ruach, Ashera, and Yahweh. Together they comprised a family that included 70 sons of El. Among them Yahweh was an inferior subordinate of his father who apportioned to his offspring control of various geographical regions. Yahweh's assignment was to protect the nation of Israel. (Note El's name in the term Yisra-El itself.)

Only at the beginning of the first millennium BCE was El replaced by Yahweh as the supreme and only God. That is, Jewish polytheism and henotheism morphed into monotheism for the first time around 530 BCE - after the Babylonian exile. It was then that Judah's elite in the persons of Ezra, Josiah (640-609 BCE), and Nehemiah reformulated the nation's longstanding traditions. Their patriarchal work removed, downplayed, and/or reinterpreted all references acknowledging the existence and power of Gods from above other than Yahweh, Judah's national deity.

Put otherwise, the Jewish biblical tradition was rewritten with the name Yahweh pasted over references to the Elohim as if Israel had always been monotheistic. This is how Yahweh became responsible for the genocides of El Shaddai and other "divinities" who lacked human feeling or moral compass.

The reformers took special pains to erase references to goddess worship. Against great resistance, Israel's beloved goddess Ashera was consigned to the biblical memory hole.

Mike Rivage-Seul


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Of course, people of the Book have always believed in ETs -- entities "from above and beyond" called gods, angels, archangels, devils, saints, holy spirits. . ..

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 10, 2024 at 2:00:16 PM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

Mike, good subject. Who are they serving? I like the Native "Great Spirits" term. Great Spirit expanded. You wanna know what I've been complimenting? Seeing that hell looks to have been opened, when prisoners were set free from water and bottomless pits of Zechariah 9:11 and Revelation 9:1-2. Me living by Guthrie Girls rebel yell, "No human gets left behind." Thoughts of the rebels from hell go through the law of Israel to purge and refine their souls. There got to be a soul down inside of them.Bibi ain't serving my Great Spirits. Kris Kistofferson sings we are children of the stars as well.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 10, 2024 at 5:10:46 PM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

In Daniel 10 there was a Prince of Persia and Prince of Greece and in Daniel 12:1 Michael is said to be the Prince who stands guard for the sons of Daniel's people. So it should make sense that each Nation or Territory would have there own Prince.

I've been thinking of The Native term "The Web of Life." I believe the Natives figured life always existed. I add that it did and something went wrong which we been thrown down here to work out, to build Brotherhood.

I'm afraid to say what Dog Bibi serves. I like using the Dog term for the IMAGE made of him has to be BS.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 10, 2024 at 4:15:16 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Thanks, Michael. I can see that none of what I wrote today was new to you. You always make the biblical connections I was referencing. And unfailingly you connect it all with the important music you know so well. I always appreciate your insights.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 10, 2024 at 10:35:40 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Mike,

Your understanding of the Bible puts an entirely new spin on what we have called "religion." I appreciate your bringing attention to "other beings." The extraterrestrial connection is intriguing.

Some of these beings are likely interdimensional as well. It seems possible that some are of a darker hue --- and are focused on exploitation and power-over humans, while others are of the light --- focused on love, connection and liberation.

My sense is that the spirituality of the future (and any "religions") will necessarily need to focus on both our extraterrestrial neighbors and beings hailing from dimensions beyond the physical plane.

Your piece suggests that many of our conceptions of "God" are both incomplete and distorted.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 11, 2024 at 12:12:41 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Thanks, Blair. Because of past comments (always insightful) connected with extraterrestrials I was looking forward to your take on my reflection. I find that when one starts reevaluating biblical texts in the light of studies by Wallis and Biligno, the contentions of the latter make a great deal of sense. They not only remove contradictions about a loving God alongside a genocidal one, they also make one aware that people of faith have always believed in ETs and ET experiences in the sense of God, the Blessed Trinity, angels, archangels, deceased off-planet ancestors called "saints," miracles, apparitions, and energies referred to as sanctifying and actual graces. And, as you say, our conceptions of "God" are historically and necessarily incomplete and distorted -- and manipulated with genocidal results by power structures like Constantinian Rome, and the contemporary U.S. and Israel.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 11, 2024 at 12:51:09 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Mike,

I'll check out Wallis and Biligno. One of the keys to all this is a beginner's (since we all are!) understanding of planes of existence beyond the physical.

Also, an exploration of "interdimensional" vs. "extraterrestrial" beings vs, fantasy, wishful thinking, and archetypal projections. I have drawn from Greer (Siriusdisclosure.com) and Jose Arguelles, among others, re- these topics. Other authors and sources of information have provided me with additional perspectives.

It may be that, at this consequential time, the veils between planes are thinning. If so, we will need to use as much discernment as a person exploring a new continent.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 11, 2024 at 4:52:29 PM

