 
Login/Register Login | Register
164 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

Netanyahu delivers on promises he made on Gaza, Hezbollah, Iran and Syria

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to change the map of the Middle East, and he has been successful in his stated goal. The Middle East has been changed forever in the time period from October 7, 2023 to the end of December 2024.

US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, in the summer of 2006 in Beirut, delivered a similar promise of a 'New Middle East' as the US assisted and supported Israel in their attack on Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance militia backed by Iran. Israel lost that war, and was unable to invade the south of Lebanon, or degrade the Hezbollah leadership, or military capability.

In the time period between the end of summer 2006 and October 7, 2023, Hezbollah was able to amass a huge arsenal of weapons, and recruit and train commandos. The weaponry was domestically made, or smuggled from Iran via land and air coordinated with the Assad regime in Syria and their Iranian partners. Prior to October 2023, Hezbollah was said by analysts to be on parity with Israel concerning weapons.

Netanyahu took office on December 29, 2022, and promised he would deliver two goals during his term. His first goal was to expand the Jewish settlements in the West Bank, which are seen as illegal by international law, and the second goal was to sign a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu is kept in office by a religious extremist coalition which have expanded the illegal settlements, and have supported officially sanctioned brutality directed at Palestinians living under occupation in the West Bank.

On September 22, 2023, Netanyahu declared, "I believe that we are at the cusp of an even more dramatic breakthrough: an historic peace with Saudi Arabia." Netanyahu had addressed the UN General Assembly and held up his map titled "The New Middle East."

On October 7, 2023 Hamas, and other armed Palestinian resistance groups, carried out a large-scale attack on Israel killing and taking hostages to Gaza. In retaliation, Israel launched a huge attack on Gaza which has taken over 40,000 lives, mostly women and children, and is ongoing.

In solidarity with the Palestinians, Hezbollah began attacking Israel on October 8 which resulted in significant deaths and property damage inside Israel until a ceasefire went into effect on November 26, 2024.

On July 19, 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, and the Jewish settlements, were all illegal under international law. The Middle East will remain in crisis until the Palestinian people are free. With the current Netanyahu government, and the US government always subservient to Israel, hopes are dim for a peaceful Middle East, regardless of normalization treaties, or flimsy Band-Aids.

By August 9, 2024 the US Biden administration was still holding on to hope for the possibility of an Israeli-Saudi agreement, which the US President Joe Biden saw as a strategic accomplishment for his time in office, but by September 18, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated his Kingdom would not normalize relations with Israel until the Palestinian people entered into the two-state solution called for by the UN, US and the international community.

On September 17, 2024, pagers began exploding across Lebanon and Syria. Later, Netanyahu admitted he had ordered the covert operation, despite criticisms from some of his cabinet who disapproved. As a result, 39 died and 3,400 were injured. This attack took out many of the upper echelon of Hezbollah leaders and commandos. The next day a similar attack occurred among those using walkie-talkies. Netanyahu had killed or maimed many of the key actors in Hezbollah without an invasion, or firing a shot. This covert attack shook Hezbollah and its operatives to the core, and signaled the beginning of the degrading of the threat of Hezbollah.

Just 10 days later, on September 27, another death blow was delivered when Israel targeted and killed Hezbollah's charismatic leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who had been the face of resistance since 1992. While the ideology of resistance to occupation can never be eliminated until the Palestinians have their own land, the loss of Nasrallah can never be under estimated.

On September 30, Israel began a ground invasion of Lebanon from the south. The remaining Hezbollah commandos continued to put up a fight, and the invasion was very difficult for the Israeli military. They lost many personnel, vehicles and tanks. All during this period, Israel had carried out devastating airstrikes across Lebanon, and concentrated on the southern portion of Beirut which was home to Shiites, Hezbollah operatives, and supporters. Israel successfully degraded the weapon storages and commandos on the ground. In a weakened position, Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire which began on November 26 and is currently holding.

While the ceasefire agrees to plans for Israel to leave Lebanese territory, they have not, and perhaps will not in the future. Netanyahu promised the Jews living in the north of Israel they could go home and be safe, and he has delivered on that promise.

Gaza is in ruins, resembling the aftermath of a carpet-bombing campaign, and Hamas leadership are killed, while commandos and weaponry are degraded. Lebanon's south looks similar to Gaza after the Israeli bombings, and Hezbollah is at its weakest point. With two victories under his belt, Netanyahu next turned his attention to Syria, part of the axis of resistance along with Iran, and Hezbollah. With the White House is flying on auto-pilot after the Trump election win, Netanyahu knew he must strike while the iron is hot. He could not afford to miss the historical opportunity to knock out Gaza, Hezbollah and Syria all in a trifecta.

On December 8, the Syrian dictator, President Bashar al-Assad, fled Damascus for asylum in Moscow. In less than two weeks, the Islamist armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), commanded by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani of Idlib, had taken Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Damascus almost without a battle. With just 35,000 armed troops, HTS liberated Syria from the corrupt Assad regime. The Syrian Arab Army fell like a house of cards after an international deal was made, and implemented with multiple moving parts. Assad, his family of blood-sucking criminals, Hezbollah, and the Iranians all fled the scene in a panic. The Russians left slowly, and might be back depending on new deals pending.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Gaza Aid Convoy; Gaza Flotilla Crisis; Gaza Flotilla Disaster; Gaza Freedom Flotilla; Gaza Invasion; Gaza Strip; Gaza War; Hezbollah; Netanyahu Indicted; Syria; (more...) Syria Attack; Syria Massacre; Syria Rebels; Syria Revolution; Syrian Arab Army; Syrian Golan Heights; Syrian Kurds; Syrian Situation, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Palestine tensions may erupt in escalation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend