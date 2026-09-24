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Netanyahu at the UN: The War He Won Only in His Own Speech

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Netanyahu at the UN: The War He Won Only in His Own Speech
Netanyahu at the UN: The War He Won Only in His Own Speech
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Netanyahu at the UN: The War He Won Only in His Own Speech

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Benjamin Netanyahu came to the United Nations on September 24 not to examine the consequences of the war he helped wage against Iran, but to defend his decisions and declare them successful. His description of the Middle East was remarkably uncomplicated: Israel had acted courageously, Iran had been devastated, Israel had emerged stronger, and those who condemned Israeli conduct were hypocrites, appeasers or, in the case of diplomats who walked out of the General Assembly, "moral cowards." He described the decision to attack Iran as one of the easiest decisions he had ever made. It was an effective exercise in political self-justification, but it was considerably less convincing as an assessment of what the war has actually accomplished.

The central weakness of Netanyahu's argument is that he repeatedly treated military destruction as though it automatically constituted strategic victory. Israel unquestionably demonstrated extraordinary military capabilities. It penetrated Iranian defenses, destroyed installations, killed senior commanders and inflicted enormous physical damage. But wars are not ultimately judged by the number of targets destroyed. They are judged by whether military action achieves the political objectives for which the war was undertaken. Seven months after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, the Islamic Republic remains in power, its governing institutions continue functioning, its armed forces continue operating, and Iran retains significant ability to impose costs upon Israel, the United States and the international economy. That is a considerably more complicated outcome than the victory Netanyahu described at the United Nations.

Speaking of Iranian Freedom While Bombing Iran

For many Iranians, perhaps the most disturbing portion of Netanyahu's speech was his attempt to present himself as a friend of the Iranian people. He predicted that Iranians would eventually be free and portrayed the Islamic Republic as a brutal and corrupt government whose disappearance Israelis and Iranians might someday celebrate together. There is an extraordinary contradiction in bombing another country while simultaneously claiming moral solidarity with the population living underneath those bombs. Netanyahu can argue that Israel is fighting the Islamic Republic, but Iranian civilians do not inhabit a separate country from the government he is attacking. They live in the same Tehran neighborhoods, travel on the same roads and raise their children in the same cities where military operations occur.

The civilian consequences cannot simply be dismissed as Iranian government propaganda. Independent human-rights investigations have documented extensive damage to civilian homes, businesses and residential buildings and substantial civilian casualties during American-Israeli attacks. Whatever one's judgment of the Islamic Republic, those consequences become directly relevant when Netanyahu presents Israeli military action as an instrument of Iranian liberation.

Against that background, Netanyahu's promise of Iranian freedom sounds very different. Iranians do not have to choose between the Islamic Republic and Benjamin Netanyahu. A person can despise clerical dictatorship, oppose political repression and demand democracy while simultaneously rejecting foreign bombardment. Iranian opposition to the Islamic Republic does not belong to Israel, and Iranian anger toward their government does not constitute authorization for another government to determine Iran's future. Netanyahu was elected to govern Israel. He was not elected to liberate Iran. Iran's political future belongs to Iranians themselves.

Destroying Targets Is Not the Same as Winning a War

Netanyahu's larger strategic argument depends upon confusing tactical accomplishment with political outcome. Israel can accurately point to Iranian commanders killed, military installations destroyed, infrastructure damaged and targets successfully penetrated. Those are measurable military achievements. Strategy, however, asks a different question: What political and strategic situation existed before the military action began, and what situation exists afterward? If the objective was the decisive weakening of the Islamic Republic, its survival matters. If the objective was removing Iran's ability to threaten Israel and American interests, Iran's continuing capacity to impose regional and economic costs matters. If the objective was creating a safer and more stable Middle East, the expansion and continuation of the conflict matter.

The Strait of Hormuz illustrates this problem particularly well. Iran possesses a strategic asset that Israeli aircraft cannot destroy: geography. Historically, roughly one-fifth of global petroleum consumption has passed through Hormuz. Iran's ability to interfere with that traffic gives Tehran economic leverage extending far beyond its conventional military power. Military installations can be bombed; geography cannot.

This distinction is fundamental. A military can win individual engagements and still fail to achieve the political objectives for which a war was undertaken. The United States learned that lesson in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Military superiority is enormously important, but military superiority cannot guarantee the political behavior of another society. Netanyahu's speech concentrated heavily on what Israel destroyed while giving remarkably little attention to whether that destruction produced the political transformation he anticipated.

Israel Is Militarily Powerful, but Is It Strategically Stronger?

Netanyahu's declaration that Israel has emerged stronger also depends upon defining national power primarily in military terms. Israel unquestionably possesses one of the world's most sophisticated militaries, but national power includes far more than aircraft, intelligence services and missiles. It also includes alliances, diplomatic legitimacy, economic resilience, deterrence, freedom of action and the willingness of other governments to cooperate with and defend you. When those factors are included, the picture becomes much more complicated than the one Netanyahu presented.

The scene at the United Nations provided an extraordinary visual demonstration. As Netanyahu began his address, dozens of representatives left the General Assembly chamber. Netanyahu called those who walked out "moral cowards." But insulting the people leaving the room does not explain why they are leaving. A statesman seriously examining his country's strategic position might ask why Israel has reached a point at which representatives of numerous governments consider walking out on its prime minister an appropriate diplomatic statement. Netanyahu instead transformed their departure into additional evidence of their moral failure.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Conflict; Instability; Iran; Isolation; Israel; Netanyahu Pathological Liar; Reality; Speech, Add Tags

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Netanyahu's Speech Demonstrated the Problem It Was Supposed to Solve

The most consequential aspect of Netanyahu's UN speech may have been its reception rather than its rhetoric. He came to New York intending to defend Israel's record, demonstrate the success of the war against Iran, and challenge the growing international criticism of his government. Instead, dozens of delegates walked out as he took the podium. Netanyahu responded by calling those leaving moral cowards. Whatever one thinks of the governments represented in that walkout, the scene itself demonstrated a serious diplomatic problem: Israel's prime minister was addressing the world's principal diplomatic assembly while representatives of numerous countries deliberately refused to remain in the room.

The speech did little to reduce that isolation because Netanyahu largely answered criticism with counterattack. Rather than acknowledging legitimate disagreements over Gaza, settlements, civilian casualties, international law, or the strategic consequences of the Iran war, he portrayed much of the opposition to his policies as dishonesty, cowardice, antisemitism, or moral failure. That may reinforce support among people who already agree with him, but it provides little diplomatic space for governments that support Israel's security while strongly opposing particular policies of his government. Diplomacy requires persuading governments that disagree with you. Denouncing them is not the same thing.

The timing made this particularly consequential. Netanyahu arrived at the United Nations already subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity. Several Western governments that have historically maintained close relations with Israel have become increasingly critical of his government's policies, particularly settlement expansion and the conduct of the Gaza war. Netanyahu therefore needed a speech capable of widening Israel's diplomatic support. The visible result was instead another demonstration of how strained Israel's relationships with significant parts of the international community have become.

There is also a deeper strategic problem. Israel's military power is not seriously in doubt. Its diplomatic position is much less secure. Military power can destroy an installation, kill a commander, or penetrate an adversary's defenses. It cannot compel other governments to regard those actions as legitimate or strategically wise. The spectacle of delegates leaving while Netanyahu proclaimed Israeli success captured that contradiction unusually clearly. The speech demonstrated Israeli defiance, but it offered little evidence that Netanyahu has a strategy for converting military power into broader political legitimacy, regional stability, or international cooperation.

In that sense, the speech may have produced almost the opposite of its intended effect. Netanyahu wanted to demonstrate that Israel had prevailed despite its critics. Instead, the event supplied those critics with a powerful visual representation of Israel's diplomatic difficulties. A prime minister can dismiss departing diplomats as cowards, but he cannot dismiss the strategic significance of their departure. The important question after this speech is therefore not whether Israel remains militarily formidable. It plainly does. The question is whether Netanyahu's approach is leaving Israel militarily powerful while increasingly isolated politically. The reception he received at the United Nations makes that question considerably harder to avoid.

References

  1. Reuters. At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out. September 24, 2026.

  2. Reuters. Dozens of delegates walk out of UN hall at start of Netanyahu speech. September 24, 2026.

  3. International Criminal Court. Situation in the State of Palestine. Records concerning the November 21, 2024 arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.

  4. Reuters. Trump administration prepares sanctions against International Criminal Court, sources say. September 20, 2026.

  5. Reuters. How US sanctions would undermine global war crimes court. September 21, 2026.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 24, 2026 at 9:05:32 PM

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