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Netanyahu and October 7: What Did He Know, When Did He Know It, and What Did He Do About It?

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Netanyahu and October 7
Netanyahu and October 7
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Netanyahu and October 7: What Did He Know, When Did He Know It, and What Did He Do About It?

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

The Watergate Question Returns

During the 1973 Watergate hearings, Republican Senator Howard Baker asked a question that became one of the most consequential in American political history: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?” The question ultimately shifted the investigation from a burglary at Democratic Party headquarters to the conduct of President Richard Nixon, the abuse of executive authority, and attempts to conceal politically damaging information. More than half a century later, a comparable question confronts Israel following the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023: What did Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu know about the developing danger, when did he know it, and what did he do about it?

The comparison does not imply that Watergate and October 7 were equivalent events. The Hamas-led assault killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel, predominantly civilians, and resulted in 251 hostages being taken into Gaza. Israel's subsequent military campaign inflicted enormous destruction and civilian suffering on the Palestinian population. The scale of these consequences makes the question of political responsibility exceptionally important. Three years later, Israeli military investigations, intelligence assessments, testimony from former officials, and newly reported allegations concerning official records have produced an increasingly troubling picture. They do not establish that Netanyahu deliberately allowed the attack to occur. They do, however, raise substantial questions about his government's security policies, its response to repeated warnings, and its subsequent explanations of the disaster.

Israel Had Intelligence About Hamas's Invasion Plans

One of the most consequential findings from Israel's own investigations is that the security establishment possessed substantial information about Hamas's offensive ambitions long before October 7. Israel had monitored Hamas's military infrastructure, including its extensive underground tunnel network, for years. Israeli intelligence also understood that Iran's Revolutionary Guards provided Hamas with financial assistance, military expertise, and training. Hamas's development into an increasingly capable armed organization was therefore not an unknown phenomenon.

More significantly, Israeli military intelligence obtained information about Hamas's plans for a large-scale invasion as early as 2018. In 2022, intelligence officials acquired a detailed operational document subsequently known as Jericho Wall. The plan described an assault involving rocket barrages, attacks on surveillance equipment, breaches of Israel's border defenses, and the penetration of military installations and civilian communities. Its resemblance to the operation executed on October 7 was extraordinary.

Yet the intelligence establishment repeatedly interpreted the plan as an aspiration beyond Hamas's practical capabilities. Israeli military investigations released in February 2025 concluded that intelligence officers had fundamentally misunderstood Hamas's strategy, intentions, and military development. They also failed to connect important pieces of information collected over several years. Some analysts recognized disturbing similarities between Hamas's military exercises and the invasion blueprint, but their concerns did not produce adequate defensive preparations.

The distinction between possessing intelligence and interpreting it correctly is fundamental. Intelligence agencies do not prevent attacks merely by collecting information. They must assess its significance, challenge prevailing assumptions, and communicate credible threats to the officials responsible for national defense. In this case, Israel possessed important pieces of the puzzle but failed to assemble them into an accurate assessment.

However, an equally important distinction concerns Netanyahu's personal knowledge. The fact that military intelligence possessed the Jericho Wall document does not establish that the prime minister personally received its complete contents. Reporting has indicated that information about earlier Hamas invasion planning reached senior political authorities, but the exact documents Netanyahu saw, the accompanying assessments, and the dates of those briefings require independent verification.

That is where the Watergate question begins: What did the prime minister actually receive, and what decisions followed?

The Political Strategy That Underestimated Hamas

Intelligence failures did not occur in a political vacuum. For years, Netanyahu's government pursued a strategy toward Gaza based on containment, deterrence, and limited economic arrangements rather than a comprehensive political settlement. An important component was permitting Qatari financial assistance to enter Hamas-governed Gaza.

The policy had an understandable stated rationale. Gaza's economic deterioration threatened humanitarian conditions and could contribute to renewed violence. Qatari assistance supported civilian needs, government salaries, fuel purchases, and other expenditures. Israeli officials argued that economic stabilization could reduce incentives for military confrontation.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Netanyahu's October 7 Reckoning: Can an Election Deliver the Accountability Israel Still Lacks?

The Election That October 7 Cannot Escape

On October 27, 2026, Israelis will vote in their first parliamentary election since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023. Three years of warfare, political controversy, and competing accounts of responsibility have transformed that catastrophe into a central issue of the campaign. The election is not simply a contest over national security policy. It is also a public examination of how Israel's political leadership responded to the gravest security failure in the country's history.

Netanyahu enters this election with an unusual political burden. Senior military and intelligence officials have acknowledged serious institutional failures, and several have left their positions. Netanyahu, however, remains prime minister and disputes allegations that he disregarded warnings that could have prevented the attack. His political opponents argue that the responsibility of the security establishment cannot absolve the government that established Israel's national security priorities.

Ronen Bar's Lawsuit Changes the Campaign

The October 14 defamation lawsuit filed by former Shin Bet director Ronen Bar introduced a significant new element into the electoral debate. Bar alleges that he repeatedly warned Netanyahu about deteriorating security conditions and the growing danger of confrontation with Hamas. Netanyahu maintains that Bar failed to alert him adequately during the critical hours before the invasion.

The importance of the lawsuit extends beyond the personal dispute. Bar says documentary evidence supports his account and has sought its disclosure. If such records become public, they could allow Israelis to evaluate competing explanations against contemporaneous intelligence assessments rather than political statements. The timing, less than two weeks before the election, has intensified the controversy. Opposition leaders have renewed demands for an independent state commission of inquiry. Netanyahu's supporters, meanwhile, emphasize the documented failures of Shin Bet and military intelligence and challenge attempts to assign primary responsibility to the prime minister. Neither political interpretation can substitute for an investigation. The lawsuit's allegations remain contested, and a civil complaint is not proof of wrongdoing.

A Divided Electorate and a Fragmented Parliament

Recent polling illustrates the complexity of Netanyahu's electoral position. An aggregation of Israeli surveys available in mid-October placed parties associated with Netanyahu's governing bloc at approximately 54 seats in the 120-member Knesset, below the 61 seats required for an absolute majority. Other surveys produced substantially different results, demonstrating the uncertainty surrounding coalition arithmetic.

Israel's parliamentary system makes these distinctions especially important. Voters elect parties, not the prime minister directly. The formation of a government depends on negotiations among parties that may disagree profoundly about security policy, judicial reform, religion, and the Palestinian question. The October 7 controversy has also reinforced existing political divisions. Many Netanyahu supporters emphasize his subsequent military campaigns against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran as evidence of decisive leadership. His opponents emphasize the intelligence warnings, the failure of deterrence, and the government's responsibility for the policies preceding the attack. These competing interpretations help explain why the catastrophe has not produced a uniform political response. Citizens can agree that October 7 represented a disastrous failure while disagreeing about which institutions and individuals should bear responsibility.

The Unresolved Question of an Independent Inquiry

One of the election's most consequential institutional issues is the establishment of an independent commission to investigate October 7. Netanyahu's government has resisted the conventional model of a state commission whose members are selected through Israel's established judicial mechanism, favoring alternative arrangements intended to ensure political balance. Critics argue that a commission shaped by political negotiations could compromise the independence necessary to investigate the government itself.

The distinction matters because an election and an investigation perform different democratic functions. Elections determine who exercises political authority. Investigations establish facts, examine official conduct, and identify institutional failures. Even a decisive electoral result would not establish what Netanyahu knew before October 7. Nor would it determine whether security officials communicated warnings adequately, whether the government's strategy toward Hamas contributed to military complacency, or whether official records were subsequently altered. Those questions require documents, testimony, and independent examination.

The Political Consequences Extend Beyond Netanyahu

The election will also test whether Israeli political parties can translate disagreement over October 7 into a workable governing coalition. Opposition parties have made accountability and institutional reform prominent campaign issues, but they differ over security strategy, relations with the Palestinians, and the composition of a future government. Netanyahu's coalition faces its own challenges, including disagreements among religious and nationalist parties.

Arab-led parties represent another important dimension. Their participation in coalition negotiations remains politically contentious, even though Palestinian citizens of Israel constitute a substantial portion of the electorate. The exclusion or inclusion of these parties in possible governing arrangements can materially affect parliamentary calculations. Consequently, dissatisfaction with Netanyahu does not automatically translate into agreement on an alternative government. Political accountability and coalition formation are related, but they are not identical.

The Watergate Lesson: Elections Cannot Replace Evidence

The Watergate analogy offers a useful historical lesson. Richard Nixon won reelection overwhelmingly in 1972, even as the Watergate investigation was developing. His electoral victory did not resolve the questions concerning presidential conduct. Subsequent investigations, testimony, and recordings established facts that the election itself could not determine.

The comparison does not establish equivalence between Nixon's conduct and Netanyahu's. It demonstrates a broader democratic principle: electoral legitimacy does not place government decisions beyond independent examination. The same principle applies to October 7. Netanyahu's supporters are entitled to demand evidence before accepting accusations against him. His critics are entitled to demand that the prime minister's decisions receive the same scrutiny as those of military and intelligence officials. What neither side should accept is the substitution of partisan narratives for a documented historical record.

Israel's Democratic Test

October 27 will determine the composition of Israel's next Knesset and influence the formation of its next government. It will not, by itself, resolve the historical controversy surrounding October 7. The questions remain whether Netanyahu received sufficiently credible warnings, how he responded to them, whether his government's policies contributed to the failure of deterrence, and whether subsequent official explanations accurately reflected the available evidence.

The election gives Israelis an opportunity to express their judgment about political leadership. An independent investigation would serve a different purpose: establishing the facts regardless of who wins. The enduring lesson of Watergate is that political power must remain answerable to evidence. For Israel, the unresolved challenge is to ensure that the history of October 7 is determined by an independent examination of what happened—not merely by the political fortunes of those who were in office. A democracy must be able to conduct an election and investigate its leaders. Neither responsibility should be allowed to replace the other.

References

  1. Associated Press, “Scars from Oct. 7 Fuel Deep Divisions Over Netanyahu Ahead of Israeli Election,” October 2026.

  2. Jewish Telegraphic Agency, “In Oct. 7 Blame Game, Former Shin Bet Chief Sues Netanyahu Ahead of Elections,” October 16, 2026.

  3. The Times of Israel, “Ex-Shin Bet Chief Files Defamation Suit Against Netanyahu, Details Warnings Months Before Oct. 7,” October 14, 2026.

  4. The Financial Times, “What Would Israel's Opposition Do Differently?” October 2026.

  5. Israel Votes 2026, published Israeli parliamentary polling aggregation, October 12, 2026.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 17, 2026 at 11:27:20 PM

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