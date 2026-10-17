

Netanyahu and October 7

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Netanyahu and October 7: What Did He Know, When Did He Know It, and What Did He Do About It?

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

The Watergate Question Returns

During the 1973 Watergate hearings, Republican Senator Howard Baker asked a question that became one of the most consequential in American political history: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?” The question ultimately shifted the investigation from a burglary at Democratic Party headquarters to the conduct of President Richard Nixon, the abuse of executive authority, and attempts to conceal politically damaging information. More than half a century later, a comparable question confronts Israel following the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023: What did Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu know about the developing danger, when did he know it, and what did he do about it?

The comparison does not imply that Watergate and October 7 were equivalent events. The Hamas-led assault killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel, predominantly civilians, and resulted in 251 hostages being taken into Gaza. Israel's subsequent military campaign inflicted enormous destruction and civilian suffering on the Palestinian population. The scale of these consequences makes the question of political responsibility exceptionally important. Three years later, Israeli military investigations, intelligence assessments, testimony from former officials, and newly reported allegations concerning official records have produced an increasingly troubling picture. They do not establish that Netanyahu deliberately allowed the attack to occur. They do, however, raise substantial questions about his government's security policies, its response to repeated warnings, and its subsequent explanations of the disaster.

Israel Had Intelligence About Hamas's Invasion Plans

One of the most consequential findings from Israel's own investigations is that the security establishment possessed substantial information about Hamas's offensive ambitions long before October 7. Israel had monitored Hamas's military infrastructure, including its extensive underground tunnel network, for years. Israeli intelligence also understood that Iran's Revolutionary Guards provided Hamas with financial assistance, military expertise, and training. Hamas's development into an increasingly capable armed organization was therefore not an unknown phenomenon.

More significantly, Israeli military intelligence obtained information about Hamas's plans for a large-scale invasion as early as 2018. In 2022, intelligence officials acquired a detailed operational document subsequently known as Jericho Wall. The plan described an assault involving rocket barrages, attacks on surveillance equipment, breaches of Israel's border defenses, and the penetration of military installations and civilian communities. Its resemblance to the operation executed on October 7 was extraordinary.

Yet the intelligence establishment repeatedly interpreted the plan as an aspiration beyond Hamas's practical capabilities. Israeli military investigations released in February 2025 concluded that intelligence officers had fundamentally misunderstood Hamas's strategy, intentions, and military development. They also failed to connect important pieces of information collected over several years. Some analysts recognized disturbing similarities between Hamas's military exercises and the invasion blueprint, but their concerns did not produce adequate defensive preparations.

The distinction between possessing intelligence and interpreting it correctly is fundamental. Intelligence agencies do not prevent attacks merely by collecting information. They must assess its significance, challenge prevailing assumptions, and communicate credible threats to the officials responsible for national defense. In this case, Israel possessed important pieces of the puzzle but failed to assemble them into an accurate assessment.

However, an equally important distinction concerns Netanyahu's personal knowledge. The fact that military intelligence possessed the Jericho Wall document does not establish that the prime minister personally received its complete contents. Reporting has indicated that information about earlier Hamas invasion planning reached senior political authorities, but the exact documents Netanyahu saw, the accompanying assessments, and the dates of those briefings require independent verification.

That is where the Watergate question begins: What did the prime minister actually receive, and what decisions followed?

The Political Strategy That Underestimated Hamas

Intelligence failures did not occur in a political vacuum. For years, Netanyahu's government pursued a strategy toward Gaza based on containment, deterrence, and limited economic arrangements rather than a comprehensive political settlement. An important component was permitting Qatari financial assistance to enter Hamas-governed Gaza.

The policy had an understandable stated rationale. Gaza's economic deterioration threatened humanitarian conditions and could contribute to renewed violence. Qatari assistance supported civilian needs, government salaries, fuel purchases, and other expenditures. Israeli officials argued that economic stabilization could reduce incentives for military confrontation.

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