Circles of the Inferno
Alligator Alcatraz, pack your bags
take a trip down tough love way, saxophone
Humanitarian City, Gazans --
fresh life in a brand spanking new death zone
Things move quickly, some say out of hand
all the goons who belong in factories
are pimping their gears in the holy land
empowered by AI murdering sprees
Arbeit macht frei, eins, zwei, drei drei drei, die
abandon hope all ye who enter here
machines that train on humans don't ask why
like the T2 cop and his lack of fear
Looks like Israel has introjected
alligators or ids unprotected