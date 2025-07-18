

Circles of the Inferno

(Image by infografina) Details DMCA



Alligator Alcatraz, pack your bags

take a trip down tough love way, saxophone

Humanitarian City, Gazans --

fresh life in a brand spanking new death zone

Things move quickly, some say out of hand

all the goons who belong in factories

are pimping their gears in the holy land

empowered by AI murdering sprees

Arbeit macht frei, eins, zwei, drei drei drei, die

abandon hope all ye who enter here

machines that train on humans don't ask why

like the T2 cop and his lack of fear

Looks like Israel has introjected

alligators or ids unprotected