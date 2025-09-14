Netanyahu Before the Congress (poem)



still from film 1984: two minute hate

still from film 1984: two minute hate



50 dark shades of standing happy hands

clapping at the furnace fires, hells gates wide

open, the Lord of Empty Promises

come back, again, to claim his own reward.

He looked out, down, at all the jades he owned

lock stock and barrel, except for the one

who held up a sign Jaccuse genocide --

Winston among the two-minute haters.

.



Back in Gaza its raining Amalekites

the devils glad tears locusts and brain stems

its loud and no one can hear himself think

thunderclaps, smoking domes, ink still drying.

.



Soon well meet in the zone of interest,

out of the ashes, reborn, the Devils guests.