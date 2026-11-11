

The Bill Arrives After the War

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Netanyahu’s War, Arab Nations’ Bill: Who Should Pay?

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

The Bill Arrives After the War

Donald Trump has discovered a remarkable solution to the enormous financial cost of America's war with Iran: send the bill to somebody else. In a recent interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, the president declared that countries protected by American military operations should reimburse Washington for the costs of the conflict. His proposed contributors include wealthy Arab governments of the Persian Gulf and, for the first time explicitly, Israel itself. The announcement raises a fundamental question that has received insufficient attention: Why should Arab countries pay for a war they neither initiated nor requested, particularly when Israel was a direct participant in launching it?

The issue is not whether wealthy countries should contribute to their own security. They already do, through military purchases, defense agreements, hosting American installations, and extensive economic cooperation. The issue is whether Washington can initiate a war alongside Israel, expose the entire Persian Gulf to military retaliation and economic disruption, and then demand that neighboring Arab countries reimburse the United States for the consequences. There is a considerable difference between financing collective defense and being presented with an invoice for somebody else's strategic decisions.

The Forgotten Precedent: George H. W. Bush and the First Gulf War

Trump's proposal is not entirely original. In August 1990, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, triggering an international crisis that led President George H. W. Bush to assemble a broad coalition against Iraq. The objective was clear: expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait and restore the sovereignty of a country that had been invaded. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf governments had immediate reasons to support the operation. Kuwait had been occupied, Saudi Arabia feared further Iraqi expansion, and the security of the Arabian Peninsula was directly threatened.

The financial arrangements were extraordinary. According to the United States Government Accountability Office, America's allies pledged approximately $54 billion in cash and material support toward Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. By November 1991, approximately $50.5 billion had been contributed. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Germany, and South Korea were among the principal contributors. The allied contributions were sufficiently substantial that the GAO expected them to cover the incremental American costs of the war.

President Bush had effectively organized an international military operation in which the countries benefiting most directly from the expulsion of Iraqi forces assumed a substantial share of the financial burden. Whether one agrees with every aspect of that war, its immediate purpose and the financial logic behind coalition contributions were understandable. Iraq had invaded Kuwait, and the coalition was formed to reverse that invasion.

Thirty-five years later, Trump appears to be borrowing the financial arrangement while overlooking the fundamental difference in circumstances. The 1991 coalition was assembled in response to an invasion of an Arab state. The 2026 conflict began with American and Israeli military attacks against Iran. The Gulf Arab states were not the governments that made the decision to launch those attacks. Yet they are among the governments Trump now expects to help finance the operation.

Netanyahu's Strategic Objectives and Washington's Decision

Benjamin Netanyahu has spent more than three decades portraying Iran as an existential threat to Israel. His warnings about Iran's nuclear ambitions have become a defining feature of his political career. Over the years, he has repeatedly argued that diplomatic pressure alone could not eliminate the danger and that military action might ultimately be necessary. The confrontation with Iran has therefore been central to his strategic vision for the Middle East.

The 2026 war brought that long-standing confrontation into direct military form. Israel and the United States jointly launched operations against Iran, transforming years of threats, sanctions, covert operations, and intermittent military exchanges into a major regional conflict. Netanyahu's role in promoting confrontation with Iran deserves close scrutiny, particularly in determining how Israeli strategic objectives influenced American decision-making.

But Washington cannot escape its own responsibility by placing the entire burden on Netanyahu. Trump was not a passive observer of Israeli policy. As president and commander in chief, he made the American decision to participate in the war. The military resources committed, the objectives announced, and the resulting costs are therefore matters of American political responsibility as well as Israeli strategic calculation.

This distinction matters because a government cannot reasonably claim the authority to decide when a war begins while expecting other governments to accept financial responsibility for that decision. If Washington and Israel determined that military action against Iran was necessary, they must explain why the financial burden should be transferred to governments that did not authorize the operation.

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