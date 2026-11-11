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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/11/26  

Netanyahu’s War, Arab Nations’ Bill: Who Should Pay?

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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The Bill Arrives After the War
The Bill Arrives After the War
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Netanyahu’s War, Arab Nations’ Bill: Who Should Pay?

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

The Bill Arrives After the War

Donald Trump has discovered a remarkable solution to the enormous financial cost of America's war with Iran: send the bill to somebody else. In a recent interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, the president declared that countries protected by American military operations should reimburse Washington for the costs of the conflict. His proposed contributors include wealthy Arab governments of the Persian Gulf and, for the first time explicitly, Israel itself. The announcement raises a fundamental question that has received insufficient attention: Why should Arab countries pay for a war they neither initiated nor requested, particularly when Israel was a direct participant in launching it?

The issue is not whether wealthy countries should contribute to their own security. They already do, through military purchases, defense agreements, hosting American installations, and extensive economic cooperation. The issue is whether Washington can initiate a war alongside Israel, expose the entire Persian Gulf to military retaliation and economic disruption, and then demand that neighboring Arab countries reimburse the United States for the consequences. There is a considerable difference between financing collective defense and being presented with an invoice for somebody else's strategic decisions.

The Forgotten Precedent: George H. W. Bush and the First Gulf War

Trump's proposal is not entirely original. In August 1990, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, triggering an international crisis that led President George H. W. Bush to assemble a broad coalition against Iraq. The objective was clear: expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait and restore the sovereignty of a country that had been invaded. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf governments had immediate reasons to support the operation. Kuwait had been occupied, Saudi Arabia feared further Iraqi expansion, and the security of the Arabian Peninsula was directly threatened.

The financial arrangements were extraordinary. According to the United States Government Accountability Office, America's allies pledged approximately $54 billion in cash and material support toward Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. By November 1991, approximately $50.5 billion had been contributed. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Germany, and South Korea were among the principal contributors. The allied contributions were sufficiently substantial that the GAO expected them to cover the incremental American costs of the war.

President Bush had effectively organized an international military operation in which the countries benefiting most directly from the expulsion of Iraqi forces assumed a substantial share of the financial burden. Whether one agrees with every aspect of that war, its immediate purpose and the financial logic behind coalition contributions were understandable. Iraq had invaded Kuwait, and the coalition was formed to reverse that invasion.

Thirty-five years later, Trump appears to be borrowing the financial arrangement while overlooking the fundamental difference in circumstances. The 1991 coalition was assembled in response to an invasion of an Arab state. The 2026 conflict began with American and Israeli military attacks against Iran. The Gulf Arab states were not the governments that made the decision to launch those attacks. Yet they are among the governments Trump now expects to help finance the operation.

Netanyahu's Strategic Objectives and Washington's Decision

Benjamin Netanyahu has spent more than three decades portraying Iran as an existential threat to Israel. His warnings about Iran's nuclear ambitions have become a defining feature of his political career. Over the years, he has repeatedly argued that diplomatic pressure alone could not eliminate the danger and that military action might ultimately be necessary. The confrontation with Iran has therefore been central to his strategic vision for the Middle East.

The 2026 war brought that long-standing confrontation into direct military form. Israel and the United States jointly launched operations against Iran, transforming years of threats, sanctions, covert operations, and intermittent military exchanges into a major regional conflict. Netanyahu's role in promoting confrontation with Iran deserves close scrutiny, particularly in determining how Israeli strategic objectives influenced American decision-making.

But Washington cannot escape its own responsibility by placing the entire burden on Netanyahu. Trump was not a passive observer of Israeli policy. As president and commander in chief, he made the American decision to participate in the war. The military resources committed, the objectives announced, and the resulting costs are therefore matters of American political responsibility as well as Israeli strategic calculation.

This distinction matters because a government cannot reasonably claim the authority to decide when a war begins while expecting other governments to accept financial responsibility for that decision. If Washington and Israel determined that military action against Iran was necessary, they must explain why the financial burden should be transferred to governments that did not authorize the operation.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Netanyahu’s Personal War: How He Drew Trump Into a Disaster That Ultimately Damaged Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu spent more than three decades presenting Iran as an existential threat to Israel. Yet his relentless pursuit of confrontation cannot be understood solely through national security considerations. His personal political survival, prolonged corruption trial, the devastating consequences of October 7, 2023, and growing opposition to his leadership created powerful incentives to keep Israel in a permanent state of national emergency. The critical question is whether Netanyahu's political interests became dangerously intertwined with his determination to bring the United States into a direct war against Iran.

Netanyahu had long advocated military action against Iran, but Israel's ability to sustain a major regional war depended heavily on American participation. Donald Trump provided precisely what Netanyahu had sought: the enormous military resources of the United States. Trump, who repeatedly promised to avoid expensive foreign wars, nevertheless joined Israel in launching the February 2026 attacks. Netanyahu may have persuaded Trump that destroying Iran's military and nuclear capabilities would produce a historic strategic victory. But Trump was no innocent bystander. As commander in chief, he independently authorized American participation and must accept responsibility for that decision.

The consequences have been extraordinary. Iran suffered extensive military destruction and civilian losses. Gulf Arab countries, which did not initiate the war, endured Iranian retaliation, damaged infrastructure, and disruptions to their economies. International shipping through the Strait of Hormuz became vulnerable to military confrontation. American taxpayers inherited an enormous financial burden, with reported direct military expenditures exceeding $47 billion by mid-October. Trump is now demanding reimbursement from Arab governments and even Israel, effectively acknowledging that the war's financial consequences have become a major political problem.

Israel itself has hardly escaped the consequences. A war intended to eliminate an existential threat has exposed Israeli society to renewed military danger, economic uncertainty, international criticism, and growing tensions with Washington. Netanyahu's gamble also threatens the longstanding bipartisan American support upon which Israeli security has depended. In November, Trump announced plans to terminate American military assistance to Israel by year's end, while Israeli opposition leaders questioned Netanyahu's handling of the country's most important strategic relationship.

The political consequences for Netanyahu are particularly revealing. Israel's October 27 election deprived his parliamentary bloc of its majority, leaving him struggling to retain power. The election commission subsequently rejected allegations of electoral fraud. Netanyahu, who had presented himself as the indispensable guardian of Israel's security, now confronts the possibility that the very confrontation he promoted has contributed to his political isolation. His strategy of tying Israel's future so closely to Trump has become especially costly following the Republican Party's defeat in the American midterm elections.

There is an important distinction between proving Netanyahu's private intentions and examining the political incentives surrounding his decisions. His corruption proceedings, electoral vulnerability, and repeated appeals to existential danger are documented realities. They do not, by themselves, establish that he initiated war exclusively to preserve his position. Nevertheless, they provide compelling grounds to investigate whether personal political calculations influenced decisions with catastrophic consequences for millions of people.

Indeed, the most troubling possibility is that Netanyahu succeeded in convincing Trump to pursue a military solution to a problem that ultimately required political negotiation. Military power can destroy installations, kill commanders, and inflict enormous damage. It cannot automatically eliminate a nation's strategic interests, geographical advantages, political identity, or determination to resist foreign domination. Iran's position along the Strait of Hormuz demonstrates that even overwhelming American military superiority cannot guarantee control over the economic consequences of regional warfare.

The historical irony is unmistakable. Netanyahu sought to strengthen Israel by weakening Iran. Instead, the conflict has imposed costs on Iran, Israel, the Arab Gulf states, and the United States. Trump now faces domestic political repercussions, while Netanyahu confronts electoral defeat, challenges to his leadership, and uncertainty about American military assistance. The leaders who expected a strategic triumph have instead become entangled in the consequences of their own decisions.

A serious investigation should therefore ask whether Netanyahu's political survival influenced his advocacy of war, how Israeli arguments shaped Trump's decision-making, and why diplomatic alternatives were not sufficient to prevent escalation. It should also examine why the Gulf states, which neither planned nor authorized the initial American-Israeli campaign, are now being asked to finance its consequences.

The ultimate tragedy may be that Netanyahu's pursuit of political survival helped produce precisely the outcome he claimed to be preventing: a more dangerous Middle East, a weakened Israeli strategic position, and a damaged relationship with Israel's most important ally. If so, he did not merely draw Trump into an enormously costly war. He helped create a disaster whose consequences now threaten his own political future.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at 7:50:10 AM

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