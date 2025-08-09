Nagasaki Shadow Dancing 80 Years On



Kamekazi Jesus walks away

O Tora! Tora! Tora! burning bright

what if Cain were a Jap zeroing in?

kummikaze Jesus? Trinity sin

wild mushroom clouds nyet nyet in sight

summer vacations in the sea of trees

Lit Tokyo walls paper thin orgasms

shadow love smothered in muscular spasms

hot water again with the yacuzzis

In Los Alamos they wagered the booms

might or might not blow up the world, match lit,

went ahead, be-bopped Hiroshima -- sh*t!

snaggletoothed ol Nagasake to tombs

They say Dont Forget, but then they forget.

Kurosawa Godzillas doobie? Nyet!