Nagasaki Shadow Dancing 80 Years On

O Tora! Tora! Tora! burning bright
what if Cain were a Jap zeroing in?
kummikaze Jesus? Trinity sin
wild mushroom clouds nyet nyet in sight
summer vacations in the sea of trees
Lit Tokyo walls paper thin orgasms
shadow love smothered in muscular spasms
hot water again with the yacuzzis
In Los Alamos they wagered the booms
might or might not blow up the world, match lit,
went ahead, be-bopped Hiroshima -- sh*t!
snaggletoothed ol Nagasake to tombs
They say Dont Forget, but then they forget.
Kurosawa Godzillas doobie? Nyet!