 
Login/Register Login | Register
521 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Nazis Driven Out of Cincinnati Community

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Werner Lange
Message Werner Lange

smash fascism
smash fascism
(Image by Open Source)   Details   DMCA

Brandishing assault weapons and fully clad in black garb with face coverings, a small band of Nazis appeared on an overpass across a busy interstate highway in northern Cincinnati shortly before rush hour on Friday afternoon, Feb. 7. They unfurled several flags bearing bright red swastikas and a large banner proclaiming "America for the White Man". The banner, hung for all motorists to see, displayed the Nazi eagle at one end and a skull (totenkopf) at the other.

News of this vicious racist provocation spread quickly throughout the neighboring Lincoln Heights community, home to thousands of African-American residents. Within minutes a sizable mass of enraged Lincoln Heights residents came to the overpass and defiantly confronted the armed Nazis.

Vastly outnumbered by outraged residents shouting "no justice, no peace" and demanding their immediate removal, the Nazis quickly gathered up their white supremacist signs, under police protection, and literally ran to a near-by U-Haul and took off.

No violence, other than repeated use of the N-word by the fascists, ensued; but one swastika flag was grabbed and burned on the spot by angry residents. Bullets spelling out "LH' were placed in the center of the charred remains.

After being driven out from the overpass, the Nazis, huddled illegally in their rented U-Haul truck, were escorted by a police cruiser to Lockland, a neighboring African-American community and home to hundreds of recently immigrated refugees from Mauritania. Following the police cruiser, the truck was parked on public school property directly adjacent to the Lockland School District Educational Annex building shortly before its elementary school pupils were dismissed. While there, the armed Nazis engaged in extended conversation with a police officer before eventually leaving. Neither the identity of the police officer nor the Nazis has been publicly released.

"Where were the arrests?", asked Lincoln Heights resident Kachara Talbert, "They just let these people drive off. Y'all going to let these terrorists and racists come over here and do that, disrespect us and our heritage? Who are they [the police] here to protect and serve, because it ain't us; it ain't the people... America needs to stand up and stop this madness."

Another Lincoln Heights resident, Syretha Brown, also made a passionate call for unity:

"Now is the time to unify. It is time for us to stand for each other. All of this disruption and confusion and all of the things has to subside, and we must join and build together, because if not, nobody is coming to save us." Ms. Brown may have had the recent Nazi salute by Elon Musk, among other despicable things, in mind.

The pastor of Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Julian Cook, who led a prayer circle following the expulsion of the Nazis, had a message for the fascists: "You will not win. You may try, but we have a history of being able to push past these things, as difficult as it may be. You will not win."

The Ohio Peace Council sharply denounced this fascist action in Cincinnati. "As someone who was born in the rubble that was Germany after the Nazis got through with it, I know what utter evil lurks behind the swastika," said Werner Lange, Chair of the OPC, "Some 50 million lives were consumed during WWII started by the Nazis. Among the war casualties were over 250,000 American soldiers killed by the Nazis. To have this Nazi symbol of genocide and terror, the swastika, publicly displayed and proudly embraced in America is an outrageous desecration of their ultimate sacrifice defending America from fascism. Those responsible for this public praise of Nazism should be charged with treason and a crime against humanity."

Condemnations of this white supremacist provocation were also quickly issued by the Mayor of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati NAACP, the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, the Ohio Chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati. The following day, the administration of Lincoln Heights stated that "Racism is ugly, and it was on display yesterday. This kind of activity has no place in Lincoln Heights or anywhere else. We are proud of the restraint our community showed in response to this demonstration."

The condemnations included calls for unity against fascism. The Executive Director of CAIR Ohio stated that "All community leaders and public officials must take a stand against this growing movement of division and hatred nationwide." Similarly, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati declared that "Hate has no place in Cincinnati or anywhere else in our society", a declaration echoed by the Cincinnati Mayor who stated that "This [fascism] is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for; messages of hate like this have on place in our region." The Cincinnati NAACP also explicitly criticized the Trump administration for creating a political climate conducive to such fascist demonstrations: "The current executive orders and actions [from Trump] have angered many and emboldened others. This is not normal and should not be accepted as such. We are stronger together and we are calling on all to unify against this behavior."

Nevertheless, condemnation of this embrace and public display of Nazi symbolism next to an African-American community was not universal. To date, a roaring silence regarding this blatant racist provocation has come from Republican legislators, including the Ohio Governor, Ohio's two Senators and the Ohio Congressman representing this area. A similar Nazi demonstration in Columbus right after the November 2024 election resulted in the same revealing and incriminating silence.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Werner Lange Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

B.A.(1968) and M.A (1972), The Ohio State University; Ph.D (1975), Johann Wolfgang von Goethe University; professor of sociology (Kent State University, Muskingum College, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania); Independent candidate for US (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Fascist; Nazis; Nazism; Protest; Provocation; Republican, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Justice Jettisoned: The Great Punishment Defict of Jan. 6 Rioters

Goodbye Columbus Day, and Good Riddance

Save the People's Railway in Cincinnati, and Save Lives in East Palestine!

Senator Johnson's Religious Cuckoo Nest

Oscar's Best Picture and Best Mensch

You Break It, You Buy It: Pay Up Norfolk Southern

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend