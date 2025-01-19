Nawaf Salam joins Joseph Aoun as the dynamic duo in Beirut

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On January 13, the President of the International Court of Justice, Nawaf Salam, was designated Prime Minister of Lebanon by the newly elected President Joseph Aoun, after receiving the greatest support from among Lebanon's 128 members of Parliament.

Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement, did not vote along with their fellow members of Parliament, and had preferred the other candidate, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

On January 9, Joseph Aoun was elected by the Lebanese parliament to be President of Lebanon, an office that had laid vacant for two years. Aoun enjoys the support of the United States and Saudi Arabia, and his election marks a shift in the power balance since Hezbollah was severely degraded by Israel in the 2024 war.

In his former role as commander of the Lebanese Army, Aoun played a critical role in the implementation of a US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon's constitution calls for the President to be a Maronite Christian, the President to be a Sunni Muslim, and the Speaker of the Parliament to be a Shiite. Nabih Berri, the head of the Amal Movement, has been the Speaker for decades.

Judge Salam is outside of the ruling class, as is Aoun. Members of Parliament voting for the position of the Prime Minister voiced wanting to see a new type of office holder in Lebanon, one which is not weighted down by the baggage of past history. The 2019 crisis in Lebanon has been blamed on the wealthy ruling elite who have been accused of systematic corruption.

On January 12, Israel carried out air strikes in Lebanon, targeting areas in the east and south, with the Israeli military saying it hit Hezbollah targets including smuggling routes along the border with Syria. The airstrikes come during a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which came into effect on November 27, 2024.

On December 8, 2024, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow along with his relatives and billions of dollars of public funds accumulated over 24 years of corruption. While the Syrian people cheered his ouster, Hezbollah and Iran were dealt a severe blow, as he was their ally and used Syria as the transit hub of Iranian smuggled weapons to Lebanon.

Hezbollah finds itself in a weakened state, having suffered from months of airstrikes, targeted assassinations, and a ground invasion. The loss of Syria's Assad cannot be overly emphasized, as he had allowed Iran and Hezbollah free rein in Syria for years in exchange for personal protection.

Saudi Arabia has reemerged as a political influence in Lebanon after Iran has been pushed out. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman sent his emissary, Prince Yazid Bin Farahan, to Beirut shortly before Aoun was elected President.

Saudi-Lebanese tensions began after the 2005 assassination of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, who was a Saudi-Lebanese dual citizen. Recently, the cousin of Asma, the wife of Bashar al-Assad, said in an interview from Beirut that Assad ordered the Hariri murder.

The United Arab Emirate's President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a high-level delegation to Beirut to prepare to reopen the UAE embassy in Beirut. The delegation announced UAE's unwavering position toward Lebanon's unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In 2019, Lebanon plunged into a financial and social crisis after violent street protests erupted across the country. Protesters accused the wealthy ruling elite of corruption after the banks closed and the Lebanese Lira began its decent downwards. This crisis pitted the poor and the working-poor against the small segment of the mega-wealthy in Lebanon, who traditionally control the government and its functions.

Riad Salameh was governor of Lebanon's central bank, Banque du Liban, from April 1993 until July 2023. He is the most prominent face of the corrupt 'political gang' in Lebanon. In September 2024 he was arrested, accused of embezzling $330 million from the financially stricken country.

He is alleged to have siphoned the funds into Europe and the US, while using girl friends and relatives in his corrupt scheme. His vast real estate empire across Europe has been seized by the judiciary for a total value of about $92 million. European banks allowed about $100 million of suspicious funds to flow through Luxembourg-based companies used by Salameh to funnel funds out of Lebanon.

