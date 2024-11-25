Naomi Wolf: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity

The truth was always going to come out. Thanks to Dr. Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly, it is here sooner than later, although, sadly, not soon enough to save the lives and health of many people.

Dr. Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly's bestselling book, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity, was published in October 2024.

Over 3200 highly credentialed doctors and scientists under the leadership of one extraordinary woman, Amy Kelly, worked for two years on the 450,000 internal Pfizer documents released under court order by a successful lawsuit by attorney Aaron Siri.

In the process these volunteers confirmed the greatest crime against humanity of all time.

Dr. Naomi Wolf states, in her Introduction:

The Pfizer Papers is the result of a group of strangers-- ordinary people with extraordinary skills, located in different places around the world, with different backgrounds and interests-- who all came together, for no money or professional recompense at all; out of the goodness of their hearts, and motivated by love for true medicine and true science-- to undertake a rigorous, painfully detailed, and complex research project, which spanned the years 2022 to the present, and which continues to this day. The material they read through and analyzed involved 450,000 pages of documents, all written in extremely dense, technical language. This far-flung, relentlessly pursued research project-- under the leadership of DailyClout's COO, the remarkably gifted project director Amy Kelly-- brought one of the largest and most corrupt institutions in the world, Pfizer, to its knees. This project, pursued by 3,250 strangers who worked virtually and became friends and colleagues, drove a global pharmaceutical behemoth to lose billions of dollars in revenue. It balked the plans of the most powerful politicians on earth. It bypassed the censorship of the most powerful tech companies on earth. This is the ultimate David and Goliath story. The story began when lawyer Aaron Siri successfully sued the Food and Drug Administration, to compel them to release "The Pfizer Documents." These are Pfizer's internal documents-- as noted above, 450,000 pages in number-- that detail the clinical trials Pfizer conducted in relation to its COVID mRNA injection. These trials were undertaken to secure the ultimate prize for a pharmaceutical company, the "EUA," or Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. The FDA awarded EUA for ages 16+ to Pfizer in December 2020. The "pandemic," of course (a crisis in public health that a book of mine, The Bodies of Others, confirmed, involved hyped and manipulated "infections" data and skewed mortality documentation) became the pretext for the "urgency" that led the FDA to bestow EUA on Pfizer's (and Moderna's) novel drug. The EUA is the hall pass, essentially, allowing Pfizer to race right to market with a not-fully-tested product.

The Pfizer Papers also contains documentation of what happened in "post-marketing," meaning in the three months, December 2020 to February 2021, as the vaccine was rolled out upon the public. All leading spokespeople, and bought-off media, called the injection "safe and effective," reading from what was a centralized script. Many people who took this injection, as it was launched in 2020-2021-2022 and to the present, did not realize that normal testing for safety of a new vaccine-- testing that typically takes ten to twelve years-- had simply been bypassed via the mechanisms of a "state of emergency" and the FDA's "Emergency Use Authorization." They did not understand that the real "testing" was in fact Pfizer and the FDA observing whatever was happening to them and their loved ones, after these citizens rolled up their sleeves and submitted to the shot. As we can never forget, many millions of these people who submitted to the injection were "mandated" to take it, facing the threat of job loss, suspension of their education, or loss of their military positions if they refused; in some US states and overseas countries, people also faced the suspension of their rights to take transportation, cross borders, go to school or college, receive certain medical procedures, or enter buildings such as churches and synagogues, restaurants and gyms-- if they refused... We learned that Pfizer knew within three months after rollout in December 2020, that the vaccines did not work to stop COVID. Pfizer's language was "vaccine failure" and "failure of efficacy." One of the most common "adverse events" in the Pfizer documents is "COVID." Pfizer knew that the vaccine materials-- lipid nanoparticles, an industrial fat, coated in polyethylene glycol, a petroleum byproduct; mRNA; and spike protein-- did not remain in the deltoid muscle, as claimed by all spokespeople. Rather, it dispersed throughout the body in forty-eight hours "like a shotgun blast," as one of the authors, Dr. Robert Chandler, put it; it crossed every membrane in the human body-- including the blood-brain barrier-- and accumulated in the liver, adrenals, spleen, brain, and, if one is a woman, in the ovaries. Dr. Chandler saw no mechanism whereby those materials leave the body, so every injection appears to pack more such materials into organs. Pfizer hired 2,400 fulltime staffers to help process "the large increase of adverse event reports" being submitted to the company's Worldwide Safety database.

Pfizer knew by April 2021 that the injections damaged the hearts of young people.

Pfizer knew by February 28, 2021-- just ninety days after the public rollout of their COVID vaccine-- that its injection was linked to a myriad of adverse events. Far from being "chills," "fever," "fatigue," as the CDC and other authorities claimed were the most worrying side effects, the actual side effects were catastrophically serious. These side effects included: death (which Pfizer does list as a "serious adverse event"). Indeed, over 1,233 deaths in first three months of the drug being publicly available... By the time Pfizer's vaccine rolled out to the public, the pharmaceutical giant knew that they would be killing babies and significantly harming women and men's reproduction. The material in the documents makes it clear that damaging human's ability to reproduce and causing spontaneous abortions of babies is "not a bug, it is a feature."... I will now take you to the thirty-six reports you will find in this book. Some of the headlines from the reports that follow are: On Feb 28, 2021, Pfizer produced "Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review" showing that after mothers' vaccination with its vaccine: * Adverse events occurred in over 54 percent of cases of "maternal exposure" to vaccine and included 53 reports of spontaneous abortion (51)/ abortion (1)/ abortion missed (1) following vaccination.

* Premature labor and delivery cases occurred, as well as two newborn deaths.



*Some newborns suffered severe respiratory distress or "illness" after exposure via breast milk. "Substantial" birth rate drops happened across thirteen countries: countries in Europe, as well as Britain, Australia, and Taiwan, within nine months of public vaccine rollout.



Approximately 70 percent of Pfizer vaccine-related adverse events occur in women. Spike protein and inflammation were still present in heart tissue one year after receipt of the mRNA COVID vaccine.



In Pfizer's clinical trial, there were more deaths among the vaccinated than the placebo participants.



However, Pfizer submitted inaccurate data, showing more deaths in the placebo group, to the FDA when seeking emergency use authorization.



Infants and children under twelve received Pfizer's vaccine seven months before a pediatric vaccine approval resulting in:



*Stroke.



*Facial paralysis.



*Kidney injury or failure.

There was an over 3.7-fold increase in the number of deaths due to cardiovascular events in vaccinated clinical trial subjects compared to placebo subjects... ...unearthing this criminal evidence is painful indeed...seeing this material is like being among the Allied soldiers who first opened the gates of Auschwitz. We must share the truth, as the truth saves and sustains; and eventually, the truth will heal. Continued at Dr. Naomi Wolf's Substack here.

Steve Bhaerman notes in "How the Right Got Right And the Left Got Left: Lessons From An Abusive Relationship," (today's post here) "And now the revelations from the Pfizer Papers indicate that the Biden-Harris Administration knew the shots were not effective in preventing either infection or transmission - and in fact caused injuries - and still imposed the mandates. "

