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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/9/26  

Nakba, Birthday, NORWAY, Marathon

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
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Peter Barus
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Nakba, Birthday, NORWAY, Marathon

This coming week we commemorate the Nakba, the large scale ethnic cleansing that accompanied the declaration of a Jewish apartheid state 15 May 1948. I have relatives who lost their homes in Jaffa (a city that was largely ethnically cleansed and subsumed into "Tel-Aviv"). See this chapter of the ongoing Palestine tragedy.

This coming week is also my birthday and as in all such days we remember our mothers. My mom's last day included few words she could utter but one was the name of her friend Hayah Balbisi, massacred in Deir Yassin by Zionist forces 9 April 1948. While my body ages, I still try to keep the pace as a full time volunteer (7 days a week, 15 hours per day) and donor at the Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability. Soon we open the new Museum of Natural History and new Heritage Garden. Thus, for those who contemplate sending birthday wishes or gifts, please consider supporting this project (financially, logistically, in-kind, by visiting, by volunteering etc.). Below are some relevant links: -Short 6.5 minute video of our work --Donate --Volunteer --Visit. Check out daily activities.

The level of horrors in the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestine and Lebanon is truly shocking and well documented by all human rights organizations as well as the UN (rapes, torure, pogroms, ecocide, carpet bombing and erasing mcommunities). This a glimpse of survivng hostages (dozens died under torture) Yet the resilience is staggering. Yesterday we held the Palestine Marathon in both Gaza and Bethlehem to end the genocide and for freedom. Watch also here.

I know you can get frustrated and depressed occasionally, but PLEASE keep speaking and acting for Palestine. It is making a difference. It is trickling up to political leaders. Even Saudi Arabia just denied use of ts airspace for (Israel Epstein) US military. Again please keep writing, speaking, donating, and acting..the ripple effect is spreading and hundreds of millions ARE acting and making a difference.

NOTE for those in Norway: Jessie and I will be traveling to NORWAY in June (next month) to give talks. Let us know if you are there and can help

Thank you & Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

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I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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