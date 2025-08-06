 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H4'ed 8/6/25  

NYT Columnist Thomas B. Edsall on the Gender Gap in the 2024 Presidential Election (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) August 5, 2025: In 2022, Richard V. Reaves of the Brookings Institution published the important book Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It (Brookings Institution Press).

Now, the conservative NYT op-ed columnist David Brooks wrote about Reeves' 2022 book in his column titled "The Crisis of Men and Boys" (dated September 20, 2022) in The New York Times: Click Here

Then, the liberal NYT op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg also wrote about Reeves' 2022 book in her column titled "Boys and Men Are in Crisis Because Society Is" (dated October 3, 2022) in The New York Times:

Click Here...

Subsequently, the NYT liberal podcast host Ezra Kein interviewed Richard Reeves in his podcast, and then the "Transcript: Ezra Klein Interviews Richard Reeves" was published in The New York Times (dated March 10, 2023):

Click Here

Now, before I read the 48-page printout of "Transcript: Ezra Klein Interviews Richard Reeves," I wrote about Reeves' 2022 book in my OEN article titled "Richard Reeves on Boys and Men Today" (dated March 11, 2023; viewed 1,636 times as of August 5, 2025):

Click Here

In addition to discussing Reeves' 2022 book Of Boys and Men in my OEN article dated March 11, 2023, I also discuss Walter J. Ong's 1981 book Fighting for Life: Contest, Sex [Gender], and Consciousness (Cornell University Press), the published version of Ong's 1979 Messenger Lectures at Cornell University, in my OEN article dated March 11, 2023.

Subsequently, I wrote "Review: Richard V. Reeves. Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It (Brookings Institution Press, 2022)" in the Fall 2023 issue of the online media ecology journal New Explorations: Studies in Culture and Communication, edited by Robert Logan at the University of Toronto:

Jps:library.utoronto.ca/index.php/nexj

Now, over the years since Reeves' 2022 book was published, the NYT op-ed columnist Thomas B. Edsall, a columnist with an impressive number of contacts whose email responses he typically quotes in his typically lengthy columns, published three articles in The New York Times in which he discussed issues and vies relevant to Reeves' 2022 book - but without explicitly mentioning Reeves' 2022 book in any of them:

(1)"'There Are Two Americas Now: One With a B.A. and One Without'" (dated October 5, 2022); Click Here...

(2) "If Men Are in Trouble, What Is the Cause?" (dated December 17, 2024); Click Here

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Columnist; Elections And Campaigns; Feminine Archetypes; Jesuits; Jungian Psychology; Presidential Campaign Democratic; Presidential Campaign Democratic; Presidential Campaign Republican; Presidential Campaign Republican; Presidential Race 2024; Psychology; Religion; Trump

Tell A Friend