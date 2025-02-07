NFL Officiating: Under the Influence

I think, if you are an NFL fan as I am, first you would like the league to basically "cut the crap." Second, you would like to know how telling officials how to officiate differently in different games is somehow "influencing," but not "cheating." Anyone who thinks listing a professional league under "entertainment" is much different than listing it under "sport" is sadly mistaken. The only real difference is that in professional wrestling, as "entertainment," who will win may be predetermined and the manner in which it is arranged is immaterial. In "sport," the outcome is not allowed to be predetermined, but it may be "influenced." You see, influencing is apparently legal in almost all sports as long as it is deemed "for the good of the league."

In 2007 NBA referee Tim Donaghy was convicted for what most people thought was "fixing" games. Actually it turns out that he was paid large sums of money to reveal how David Stern, NBA commissioner was influencing games by telling officials how to officiate differently in different games and for different players, How many times did I see pioneer tight ends Lennie Moore or Russ Francis blatantly held multiple times in a game and the referee motioning them to simply leave him alone when they complained. In fairness to the league, defenses were not ready for 250-260 pound receivers with speed. They were undoubtedly fearful of the totally uncontrolled scores these behemoths could generate! When the Raiders became the NFL's "Chosen People," Ken Stabler and his supporting cast were allowed to advance the ball with one forward "fumble/pass" after another, all on the same play! While you're at it, ask Tim McCarver about the two different strike zones in the 2008 World Series, one for the long suffering Phillies and another for the upstart Devilrays.

For the most part, I agree with Bill Belichick, NFL officiating is quite difficult and the vast majority of the officials try their very best to not make mistakes. So why does the league do their damnedest to interfere with their performance? Admittedly, last time I looked there were perhaps two very respected (defensive) ex football players on the NFL competition committee, too many years removed, perhaps, from their playing days when, ironically, they did not have to worry about most of the very issues involved today. Many of the league's current rules seem impossible to employ fairly. Targeting, for instance, needs to include some sort of intention for goodness sake! Almost half the time it seems to be initiated, however inadvertently, by the runner who is expected to raise his head up just before being hit in the chest while the defender is supposed to sprout wings in mid air and avoid colliding with his opponent's helmet. Just ask any active defensive player! The same goes for the defensive player who launches himself when the runner is still in bounds but hits him out of bounds or the 300 pound pass rusher propelling himself well before the quarterback releases the ball. Again, sadly, a 15 yard penalty; their wings somehow failed to deploy.

Then there is pass interference. Is hand fighting acceptable or not acceptable? Can I legally put my hand on the receiver before the ball gets there or only if I am going for the ball? Is there really any fair way to call the penalty without reviewing the play? If not, is there any rational reason not to review or do we assume that the league is basically reserving their right to "cheat?" Oh, excuse me, to "influence?" If nothing else, the NFL (as well as other sports leagues) would probably be well advised to include more active players in the creation and maintenance of their rules. If something is not done, it only takes one totally fed up coach to pull his team off the field and refuse to return, suggesting the officials can continue "playing with themselves just as they seem to have been doing all game." Then he can just sit back and enjoy the billion dollars in civil lawsuit "fireworks" that follow.

Al Finkelstein 2/5/25