 
Login/Register Login | Register
195 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 2/7/25

NFL Officiating: Under the Influence

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

allen finkelstein
Follow Me on Twitter     Message allen finkelstein
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

I think, if you are an NFL fan as I am, first you would like the league to basically "cut the crap." Second, you would like to know how telling officials how to officiate differently in different games is somehow "influencing," but not "cheating." Anyone who thinks listing a professional league under "entertainment" is much different than listing it under "sport" is sadly mistaken. The only real difference is that in professional wrestling, as "entertainment," who will win may be predetermined and the manner in which it is arranged is immaterial. In "sport," the outcome is not allowed to be predetermined, but it may be "influenced." You see, influencing is apparently legal in almost all sports as long as it is deemed "for the good of the league."

In 2007 NBA referee Tim Donaghy was convicted for what most people thought was "fixing" games. Actually it turns out that he was paid large sums of money to reveal how David Stern, NBA commissioner was influencing games by telling officials how to officiate differently in different games and for different players, How many times did I see pioneer tight ends Lennie Moore or Russ Francis blatantly held multiple times in a game and the referee motioning them to simply leave him alone when they complained. In fairness to the league, defenses were not ready for 250-260 pound receivers with speed. They were undoubtedly fearful of the totally uncontrolled scores these behemoths could generate! When the Raiders became the NFL's "Chosen People," Ken Stabler and his supporting cast were allowed to advance the ball with one forward "fumble/pass" after another, all on the same play! While you're at it, ask Tim McCarver about the two different strike zones in the 2008 World Series, one for the long suffering Phillies and another for the upstart Devilrays.


For the most part, I agree with Bill Belichick, NFL officiating is quite difficult and the vast majority of the officials try their very best to not make mistakes. So why does the league do their damnedest to interfere with their performance? Admittedly, last time I looked there were perhaps two very respected (defensive) ex football players on the NFL competition committee, too many years removed, perhaps, from their playing days when, ironically, they did not have to worry about most of the very issues involved today. Many of the league's current rules seem impossible to employ fairly. Targeting, for instance, needs to include some sort of intention for goodness sake! Almost half the time it seems to be initiated, however inadvertently, by the runner who is expected to raise his head up just before being hit in the chest while the defender is supposed to sprout wings in mid air and avoid colliding with his opponent's helmet. Just ask any active defensive player! The same goes for the defensive player who launches himself when the runner is still in bounds but hits him out of bounds or the 300 pound pass rusher propelling himself well before the quarterback releases the ball. Again, sadly, a 15 yard penalty; their wings somehow failed to deploy.


Then there is pass interference. Is hand fighting acceptable or not acceptable? Can I legally put my hand on the receiver before the ball gets there or only if I am going for the ball? Is there really any fair way to call the penalty without reviewing the play? If not, is there any rational reason not to review or do we assume that the league is basically reserving their right to "cheat?" Oh, excuse me, to "influence?" If nothing else, the NFL (as well as other sports leagues) would probably be well advised to include more active players in the creation and maintenance of their rules. If something is not done, it only takes one totally fed up coach to pull his team off the field and refuse to return, suggesting the officials can continue "playing with themselves just as they seem to have been doing all game." Then he can just sit back and enjoy the billion dollars in civil lawsuit "fireworks" that follow.


Al Finkelstein 2/5/25
Rate It | View Ratings

Allen Finkelstein Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr. Allen Finkelstein, writing since 2006 under the penname “O’finky,” was born in New York, where he attended the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County as a boy. He continued his religious training in South Florida until his family, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Bill Belichick; Football; National Football League; Nfl; Pro Sports; Roger Goodell; SPORTS CORRUPTION, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

It's Finally Time for the Justice Department to Take Off the Gloves!

Ayn Rand and Ron Paul: Will the Real Libertarian Please Stand Up?

Down and Dirty- The Republican Assault on Our Postal Service

The Evolving Business of Education: Perfecting Failure

Democrats vs Republicans

Let's See--Have Evangelicals Become the Unwitting New Soldiers of Satan?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

allen finkelstein

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 14, 2009), 5 fans, 123 articles, 51 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Would love to hear anyone's comments on this.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 7, 2025 at 8:03:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend