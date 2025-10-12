

Natural Immunity, Meet RFK Jr.

NEUROPSYCHOLOGY OF RFK Jr.

Emotional problems of RFK are obvious and well documented. However, he has massive neurological, cognitive and problems with aggression. In this article I am going to mention those problems based on my observation and the friendly media to him.

Developmental Problems:

RFK Jr. is suffering from profound speech problems. His reference to spasmodic dysphonia is apoor attempt to minimize his speech problem.

The origin of this type of stuttering is associated with development of the brain at prenatal levels.At that stage, the creation and movement of the neurons of the gray matter becomes problematic.When cells are stuck in white matter they cause problems like dyslexia, dyscalculia and autism.

In this case we are dealing with a form of aphasia manifesting itself with severe stuttering.

Mixed Substance Abuse

RFK Jr.s life is significant for prolonged exposure to narcotics, alcohol, and street drugs. As reported in media he used heroin for more than a decade. People with that type of background manifest problems with poor pain tolerance, explosive aggressive acting out, severe cognitive impairment, interpersonal problems, family problems, inability to learn and retain.

The latest information indicates that there is a possibility of his developing dementia in older age.People with this extensive drug and alcohol abuse are prone to falling and car accidents. I am not aware of such events in his life. However, it would be prudent to consider elevated levels of possibilities.

Prolonged withdrawal syndrome

When a person stops using heroin/alcohol he or she retains a multitude of symptoms. The main problem RFK Jr. displays are emotionality and outbursts of anger. He has had difficulty controlling his anger as manifested by his responses in the Senate hearings. There is a significant amount of intolerance between others and family.

Neurological Deficits

With that type of extensive exposure to chemicals the neurons of the brain simply die. Depending on the location of the injury of the brain the function of that part of the brain becomes impaired.

In the case of RFK Jr. his verbal memory has elevated stuttering. His vocabulary has dropped to elementary school levels. The content of his speech is shallow and his syntax is erroneous.

Emotional Deficits

