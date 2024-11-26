NDEs, Spirit and Politics



Meryl Ann Butler with recent painting

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)



In times like these I often take solace in remembering the kinds of experiences I've had that support my greater perspective on life, experiences that help me lift myself out of the dregs of despair and move toward the hopefulness of possibilities.

I feel creative problem-solving is being called for in our country today and we can't be inspired with solutions when we are angry and depressed. Einstein said that "We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them." We need to lift ourselves up, even if only a little bit, in order to be in a higher place where we can receive creative inspirations.

One of the events in my life that helped put me on a path of discovery and self empowerment, and new perspectives, was my Near Death Experience (NDE). Jeff Mara interviewed me on his podcast about this, yesterday, we had a fun conversation, I hope you find it uplifting!