 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H3'ed 7/19/26  

NATO's Ankara summit exposes the fractures in the alliance

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Turkiye hosted the NATO Summit on July 7-8, at one of the most consequential moments in NATO's modern history, with member states facing mounting pressure to increase defense spending, strengthen military capabilities, and redefine the Alliance's strategic priorities amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Many analysts said the summit exposed the deep fractures within the members of NATO, with the Alliance seemingly unaligned on many issues. Each member of NATO is pulling in separate directions.

Turkiye is hoping to emerge as one of the Alliance's most influential strategic actors. But, this has been met with Israeli concern that their position as the region's premier U.S. ally may be threatened.

Trump Signals Major Shift in U.S.-Turkiye Relations

One of the summit's most closely watched developments was President Donald Trump's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. Trump described Turkiye as "a great ally" and stated that U.S.-Turkish relations are now "better than ever."

He announced that Washington is considering approving the sale of F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft to Turkiye and indicated he had no concerns regarding Ankara's acquisition of the advanced aircraft.

The Trump administration is preparing to reintegrate Turkiye into the F-35 program after its suspension in 2019 following Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

Trump also praised Turkiye's role during the recent conflict involving Iran, describing Ankara as a valuable partner that contributed to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu Warns Against F-35 Transfer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is strongly opposed to the potential sale of F-35 aircraft to Turkiye.

Netanyahu argued that such a deal would "destroy the balance of power" in the Middle East.

Erdogan's stance in support of the Palestinian people, and against the genocidal policies of Israel, has caused some Israeli politicians to call Turkey "the new Iran".

NATO describes itself as a defense organization. However, historically it has always been an offense organization. The US-NATO attack on Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Syria were carried out on orders from Washington and enriching the Western military-industrial complex.

Turkiye played a major role in the US-NATO invasion and attack on Syria for regime change by hosting the mercenaries used to fight the Syrian people.

The European members of NATO recall that it was Turkiye who opened the flood-gates of migrants from Syria to Europe in beginning in 2015, which has destabilized Europe and drained it of funds.

Turkiye's Path into NATO

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Attacks On Israel; Israel Attacks Syria; Israel Turkey Conflict; Israel War Crimes; Israeli Lebanon Conflict; Israeli War Crimes; Israelis; Russia And Turkey; Turkey; Turkey Attacks Syria; (more...) Turkeys, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend