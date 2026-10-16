NAACP Pine Bluff Branch Asks Federal Reserve to Convene Community Meeting on Simmons Bank Branch Closing

Recent Filing Argues the Closure Removes a Frontline Defense Against Elder Financial Exploitation and Cuts Off the Nearest Branch to Arkansas's Oldest Historically Black University

PINE BLUFF, AR — The NAACP Pine Bluff Branch has filed a written request with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis asking the federal regulator to consult with community leaders and convene a public meeting before Simmons Bank closes its branch at 1704 North University Drive on December 4.

The filing invokes 12 U.S.C. § 1831r-1, a provision of federal banking law that gives residents of a low- or moderate-income area the right to ask their bank's federal regulator to examine the community impact of a branch closing. The University Drive branch sits in such a census tract. Where the regulator concludes a request is not frivolous, the statute directs it to consult with community leaders in the affected area and convene a meeting of agency representatives and other interested parties.

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System through the St. Louis Reserve Bank, which makes the Federal Reserve its federal regulator.

The Central Argument: A Branch Is a Fraud Control

The filing's core contention is that closing the branch does not relocate a service. It removes a safeguard.

Federal guidance to banks has long recognized that frontline branch staff are among the primary means by which elder financial exploitation is detected at all. A teller who knows a customer notices when she arrives with an unfamiliar companion, when she seems confused about a transaction she has made for years, when her withdrawal pattern changes abruptly, or when someone else answers questions on her behalf. Those observations generate the reports that begin most elder exploitation cases. No mobile application observes any of this.

The filing further argues that the bank's stated alternative creates an affirmative new risk. When an elderly customer can no longer reach a branch, someone else typically enrolls her in online banking and manages it for her. That person then holds continuous, unsupervised, remote access to her accounts, and no bank employee ever sees the customer again.

"Every safeguard that depends on a human being looking at another human being disappears at exactly the moment that access changes hands," said Ivan Whitfield, President of the NAACP Pine Bluff Branch. "We are not speculating about that in Jefferson County. We have watched it happen."

Who Cannot Bank Online

Simmons has attributed the closings to customers moving toward digital, ATM, telephone and other self-service channels. The filing does not dispute that most customers have moved that way. It argues the rationale does not hold for the customers most dependent on the branch.

Roughly 59,000 Arkansans age 65 and older live with Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia. African Americans develop the disease at about twice the rate of white Americans, and by 2030 an estimated 1.5 million Black Americans over 65 will be living with it. Pine Bluff is a majority-Black city with an older-than-average population, and the tract losing the branch is low- or moderate-income.

For a customer with significant cognitive impairment, the filing argues, online banking is not a substitute for a branch but an inaccessible channel; one that cannot be used to manage credentials, clear multi-factor authentication, read a statement, or tell a legitimate message from a fraudulent one. The consequence is not that those customers bank differently. It is that they stop banking independently.

A Historically Black University Loses Its Nearest Branch

The University Drive branch is the nearest full-service branch to the campus corridor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the state's oldest historically Black university and one of Jefferson County's largest employers. The NAACP Branch has separately written to the University's Chancellor asking the institution to submit its own comment to the Federal Reserve.

The filing argues that for a student population in which car ownership is far from universal, a branch within walking distance is frequently the only practical way to open a first account, cash a financial aid disbursement, or resolve a problem an application cannot resolve. Students directed to the surviving branch in White Hall, a separate municipality, will in practice turn to check cashers and prepaid cards, at considerable cost, at the age when they are forming the habits that determine whether they ever build credit.

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