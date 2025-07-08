My third grade teacher, Mrs Taylor, speaks

Why didn't you finish The Hobbit

When you got old enough to read it to yourself?

Why did you stop learning a new song every week?

Why did you stop learning to do useful things

Like tying your own shoe?

Why aren't you using your cursive?

Why aren't you sharing things you find

For show and tell?

And why aren't you collecting things anymore?

Why aren't you keeping a ringneck snake in your pocket

To disrupt the class

And then win us all over

By teaching us how to hold it

By making a little cave out of our palms?

Why aren't you asking questions that make me think

Like Where does snow go in the summer?

Why aren't you making drawings of strange machines

For me to hang up on the bulletin board?

Why aren't you passing secret notes

To your friend during quiet time

That I can find on the floor and read

After all of you have gone home?

Why are you 74?

And why am I just a voice in your memory this morning

Saying, OK children,

Line up at the door,

We're going to disappear into the future.