My plastic finger

I am at a lawn party.

I arrived late

There are flies at the food table.

I see a friend I haven't seen for a while

Up in the backyard

By the white fence.

I run up to where they are talking,

Three young women and my friend

Who is seated.

They don't turn immediately

Which is fine,

I am just glad to have found my friend.

Then his girlfriend greets me enthusiastically

And says "I just love your plastic finger."

She is holding it upright.

I don't know how she got it

Or, more to the point,

Why she thinks it is mine.

If it is mine you would think I would remember.

I realize that I have been rubbing

My friend's back the whole time.

Now the other two women are paying attention.

We are all looking at the plastic finger

That my friend's girlfriend is holding up.

It is clear and pliant and it has a ring

And a (as if) manicured fingernail.

It is really an elegant finger.

One of the young women asks

What do you use it for?

What should I say?

Should I be honest and say

I don't remember having a plastic finger in my life?

Or should I lie to stay in the conversation?

Should I say that I use it

When I want to make a point?

Or that it honors my feminine side?

You know how sometimes you will do anything

For the attention of attractive people?

So I said, "That finger has made a huge difference in my life."

But even as I am hearing my lie

I am aware that the conversation has shifted

Away from the finger

Away from me.