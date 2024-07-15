Check this out.

As you must know by now

All the poetry I am writing now

Is all about me.

It's all I have left.

That opens the door to a lot of material,

So just bear with me

And I'll try to make it worth your while.

My formula is to write something

That makes you really glad that you aren't me

Something embarrassing

That doesn't mean anything in the long run

And doesn't require any thought

On your part or mine.

Watch how I make this story about a friend's mother's memorial

Feature me.

We were invited to a party by this friend

That was in honor of her mother

Whom she had just seen off.

She knew how to sting, that woman.

My friend had to wrack her brain

To come up with a theme for her mother's memorial

That would entice people to come,

Something to celebrate her mother's memory.

Then she remembered how much her mother

Loved to dress up and host parties

Dressed in satin and sequins

And silver gloves to her elbows

Like Mae West.

So, when she described the party

I asked what era are we talking,

And she said, Oh, the 50s / 60s.

So you know where I went with this.

I remembered how cool I Iooked at 16 in striped bell bottoms

With wire-rim glasses like John Sebastion

And engineer boots.

Now that you have pictured me,

Just finish picturing me arriving at the party

Like an anachronism showing up at Club 54

When everyone was into disco

(But also into whatever was hip in 1976

Which was really up for grabs

And, depending on how good your imagination is

You can picture Andy Warhol over there

Talking to Bob Weiner

Who just passed out on the settee with his eyes wide open)

And she comes up and says

I messed up

We're doing the 50s.

Of course I already knew that when I stepped out of the car

Because the music streaming from the load-speaker on the deck

Was Frankie Valli, "My mother's eyes".